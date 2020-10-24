College Football Scoreboard, Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews: Week 8

The Week 8 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

ACC

Results So Far

SU: 31-12, ATS: 24-13, Point Total: 22-14

Saturday, October 24

Syracuse at Clemson

Line: Clemson -47.5, o/u: 62

Prediction: Clemson 58, Syracuse 13

Final Score: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21

NC State at North Carolina

Line: North Carolina -15, o/u: 61

Prediction: North Carolina 38, NC State 23

Final Score: North Carolina 48, NC State 21

Florida State at Louisville

Line: Louisville -5, o/u: 61

Prediction: Louisville 27, Florida State 24

Final Score: Louisville 48, Florida State 16

Notre Dame at Pitt

3:30 ABC

Line: Notre Dame -10, o/u: 43

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 68

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Georgia Tech at Boston College

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Boston College -3, o/u: 56.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Virginia at Miami

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Miami -13.5, o/u: 55.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

American Athletic

Results So Far

SU: 18-8, ATS: 15-8, Point Total: 12-12

Friday, October 23

Tulsa at USF

Line: Tulsa -12 o/u: 50

Prediction: Tulsa 23, USF 17

Final Score: Tulsa 42, USF 13

Saturday, October 24

Temple at Memphis

Line: Memphis -13.5, o/u: 70

Prediction: Memphis 41, Temple 30

Final Score: Memphis 41, Temple 29

Tulane at UCF

Line: UCF -21 o/u: 71

Prediction: UCF 52, Tulane 31

Final Score: COMING

Houston at Navy

Line: Houston -15, o/u: 55.5

Prediction: Houston 36, Navy 27

Final Score: COMING

Cincinnati at SMU

9:00 ESPN2

Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 56

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Big Ten

Results So Far

SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0

Friday, October 23

Illinois at Wisconsin

Line: Wisconsin -20, o/u: 51

Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Illinois 13

Final Score: Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

Saturday, October 24

Nebraska at Ohio State

Line: Ohio State -26.5, o/u: 68

Prediction: Ohio State 41, Nebraska 17

Final Score: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Rutgers at Michigan State

Line: Michigan State -11, o/u: 44.5

Prediction: Michigan State 27, Rutgers 13

Final Score: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 17

Penn State at Indiana

Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 61.5

Prediction: Penn State 27, Indiana 17

Final Score: COMING

Iowa at Purdue

Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 52.5

Prediction: Iowa 27, Purdue 23

Final Score: COMING

Michigan at Minnesota

7:30 ABC

Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 53

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Maryland at Northwestern

7:30 BTN

Line: Northwestern -11.5, o/u: 53.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Big 12

Results So Far

SU: 13-10, ATS: 11-8-1, Point Total: 9-6

Saturday, October 24

Kansas at Kansas State

Line: Kansas State -20, o/u: 46.5

Prediction: Kansas State 38, Kansas 10

Final Score: Kansas State 55, Kansas 14

Oklahoma at TCU

Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 59.5

Prediction: Oklahoma 38, TCU 27

Final Score: Oklahoma 33, TCU 14

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

Line: Oklahoma State -3, o/u: 52

Prediction: Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 23

Final Score: COMING

Baylor at Texas

Line: Texas -10, o/u: 61

Prediction: Texas 36, Baylor 30

Final Score: COMING

West Virginia at Texas Tech

5:30 ESPN2

Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 54

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Conference USA

Results So Far

SU: 31-9, ATS: 18-17, Point Total: 24-8

Friday, October 23

Jacksonville State at FIU

Line: FIU -9.5, o/u: 56.5

Prediction: FIU 34, Jacksonville State 23

Final Score: Jacksonville State 19, FIU 10

Louisiana at UAB

Line: UAB -2.5, o/u: 50

Prediction: UAB 27, Louisiana 23

Final Score: Louisiana 24, UAB 20

Saturday, October 24

UTEP at Charlotte

Line: Charlotte -16, o/u: 49.5

Prediction:

Final Score: COMING

Southern Miss at Liberty

Line: Liberty -13.5, o/u: 60.5

Prediction: Liberty 37, Southern Miss 24

Final Score: COMING

Florida Atlantic at Marshall

Line: Marshall -16, o/u: 51

Prediction: Marshall 34, Florida Atlantic 16

Final Score: COMING

Middle Tennessee at Rice

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Rice -4, o/u: 49.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Chattanooga at WKU

4:00 ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech at UTSA

8:00 ESPNU

Line: Louisiana Tech -2.5, o/u: 53.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Independents

Results So Far

SU: 13-4, ATS: 5-11, Point Total: 10-6

Saturday, October 24

Mercer at Army

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Prediction: Army 44, Mercer 10

Final Score: Army 49, Mercer 3

Southern Miss at Liberty

Line: Liberty -13.5, o/u: 60.5

Prediction: Liberty 37, Southern Miss 24

Final Score: COMING

Texas State at BYU

10:15 ESPN

Line: BYU -28.5, o/u: 60

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Mountain West

Results So Far

SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1

Utah State at Boise State

7:00 FS1

Line: Boise State -17, o/u: 52.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Wyoming at Nevada

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Wyoming -2.5, o/u: 51

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Hawaii at Fresno State

7:30 Spectrum Sports

Line: Fresno State -2.5, o/u: 65

– Bet on this at BetMGM

UNLV at San Diego State

10:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -14, o/u: 50.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Air Force at San Jose State

10:30 FS1

Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 62.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

New Mexico at Colorado State

Postponed

SEC

Results So Far

SU: 17-9, ATS: 13-13, Point Total: 18-8

Saturday, October 24

Auburn at Ole Miss

Line: Auburn -3.5, o/u: 71.5

Prediction: Auburn 34, Ole Miss 30

Final Score: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28

Alabama at Tennessee

Line: Alabama -22, o/u: 65.5

Prediction: Alabama 40, Tennessee 20

Final Score: COMING

Kentucky at Missouri

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -4.5, o/u: 47

– Bet on this at BetMGM

South Carolina at LSU

7:00 ESPN

Line: LSU -5, o/u: 55

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Sun Belt

Results So Far

SU: 24-8, ATS: 13-15, Point Total: 18-10

Thursday, October 22

Arkansas State at Appalachian State

Line: Appalachian State -13, o/u: 68

Prediction: Appalachian State 37, Arkansas State 23

Final Score: Appalachian State 45, Arkansas State 17

Friday, October 23

Louisiana at UAB

Line: UAB -2.5, o/u: 50

Prediction: UAB 27, Louisiana 23

Final Score: Louisiana 24, UAB 20

Saturday, October 24

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Line: Coastal Carolina -5.5, o/u: 51.5

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 37, Georgia Southern 23

Final Score: Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14

Georgia State at Troy

4:00 ESPNU

Line: Troy -2.5, o/u: 68.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

ULM at South Alabama

7:00 ESPN+

Line: South Alabama -15, o/u: 56.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas State at BYU

10:15 ESPN

Line: BYU -28.5, o/u: 60

– Bet on this at BetMGM