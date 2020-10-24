College Football Scoreboard, Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews: Week 8

The Week 8 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
Week 8 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
– Week 8 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
– Week 8 Expert Picks & Predictions: College
– Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL
– Week 8 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread
– Week 8 10 Best College Picks: Point Totals
– Final Thoughts, Betting Advice
All listed game times EST. Click on each game for game preview.
ACC
Results So Far
SU: 31-12, ATS: 24-13, Point Total: 22-14
Saturday, October 24
Syracuse at Clemson
Line: Clemson -47.5, o/u: 62
Prediction: Clemson 58, Syracuse 13
Final Score: Clemson 47, Syracuse 21
NC State at North Carolina
Line: North Carolina -15, o/u: 61
Prediction: North Carolina 38, NC State 23
Final Score: North Carolina 48, NC State 21
Florida State at Louisville
Line: Louisville -5, o/u: 61
Prediction: Louisville 27, Florida State 24
Final Score: Louisville 48, Florida State 16
Notre Dame at Pitt
3:30 ABC
Line: Notre Dame -10, o/u: 43
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Virginia Tech -10.5, o/u: 68
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Georgia Tech at Boston College
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Boston College -3, o/u: 56.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Virginia at Miami
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Miami -13.5, o/u: 55.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
American Athletic
Results So Far
SU: 18-8, ATS: 15-8, Point Total: 12-12
Friday, October 23
Tulsa at USF
Line: Tulsa -12 o/u: 50
Prediction: Tulsa 23, USF 17
Final Score: Tulsa 42, USF 13
Saturday, October 24
Temple at Memphis
Line: Memphis -13.5, o/u: 70
Prediction: Memphis 41, Temple 30
Final Score: Memphis 41, Temple 29
Tulane at UCF
Line: UCF -21 o/u: 71
Prediction: UCF 52, Tulane 31
Final Score: COMING
Houston at Navy
Line: Houston -15, o/u: 55.5
Prediction: Houston 36, Navy 27
Final Score: COMING
Cincinnati at SMU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 56
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Big Ten
Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0
Friday, October 23
Illinois at Wisconsin
Line: Wisconsin -20, o/u: 51
Prediction: Wisconsin 34, Illinois 13
Final Score: Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
Saturday, October 24
Nebraska at Ohio State
Line: Ohio State -26.5, o/u: 68
Prediction: Ohio State 41, Nebraska 17
Final Score: Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Rutgers at Michigan State
Line: Michigan State -11, o/u: 44.5
Prediction: Michigan State 27, Rutgers 13
Final Score: Rutgers 38, Michigan State 17
Penn State at Indiana
Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 61.5
Prediction: Penn State 27, Indiana 17
Final Score: COMING
Iowa at Purdue
Line: Iowa -3.5, o/u: 52.5
Prediction: Iowa 27, Purdue 23
Final Score: COMING
Michigan at Minnesota
7:30 ABC
Line: Michigan -3.5, o/u: 53
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Maryland at Northwestern
7:30 BTN
Line: Northwestern -11.5, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Big 12
Results So Far
SU: 13-10, ATS: 11-8-1, Point Total: 9-6
Saturday, October 24
Kansas at Kansas State
Line: Kansas State -20, o/u: 46.5
Prediction: Kansas State 38, Kansas 10
Final Score: Kansas State 55, Kansas 14
Oklahoma at TCU
Line: Oklahoma -6.5, o/u: 59.5
Prediction: Oklahoma 38, TCU 27
Final Score: Oklahoma 33, TCU 14
Iowa State at Oklahoma State
Line: Oklahoma State -3, o/u: 52
Prediction: Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 23
Final Score: COMING
Baylor at Texas
Line: Texas -10, o/u: 61
Prediction: Texas 36, Baylor 30
Final Score: COMING
West Virginia at Texas Tech
5:30 ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -3, o/u: 54
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Conference USA
Results So Far
SU: 31-9, ATS: 18-17, Point Total: 24-8
Friday, October 23
Jacksonville State at FIU
Line: FIU -9.5, o/u: 56.5
Prediction: FIU 34, Jacksonville State 23
Final Score: Jacksonville State 19, FIU 10
Louisiana at UAB
Line: UAB -2.5, o/u: 50
Prediction: UAB 27, Louisiana 23
Final Score: Louisiana 24, UAB 20
Saturday, October 24
UTEP at Charlotte
Line: Charlotte -16, o/u: 49.5
Prediction:
Final Score: COMING
Southern Miss at Liberty
Line: Liberty -13.5, o/u: 60.5
Prediction: Liberty 37, Southern Miss 24
Final Score: COMING
Florida Atlantic at Marshall
Line: Marshall -16, o/u: 51
Prediction: Marshall 34, Florida Atlantic 16
Final Score: COMING
Middle Tennessee at Rice
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Rice -4, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Chattanooga at WKU
4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Louisiana Tech at UTSA
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Louisiana Tech -2.5, o/u: 53.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Independents
Results So Far
SU: 13-4, ATS: 5-11, Point Total: 10-6
Saturday, October 24
Mercer at Army
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Prediction: Army 44, Mercer 10
Final Score: Army 49, Mercer 3
Southern Miss at Liberty
Line: Liberty -13.5, o/u: 60.5
Prediction: Liberty 37, Southern Miss 24
Final Score: COMING
Texas State at BYU
10:15 ESPN
Line: BYU -28.5, o/u: 60
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Mountain West
Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1
Utah State at Boise State
7:00 FS1
Line: Boise State -17, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Wyoming at Nevada
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Wyoming -2.5, o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Hawaii at Fresno State
7:30 Spectrum Sports
Line: Fresno State -2.5, o/u: 65
– Bet on this at BetMGM
UNLV at San Diego State
10:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -14, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Air Force at San Jose State
10:30 FS1
Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 62.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
New Mexico at Colorado State
Postponed
SEC
Results So Far
SU: 17-9, ATS: 13-13, Point Total: 18-8
Saturday, October 24
Auburn at Ole Miss
Line: Auburn -3.5, o/u: 71.5
Prediction: Auburn 34, Ole Miss 30
Final Score: Auburn 35, Ole Miss 28
Alabama at Tennessee
Line: Alabama -22, o/u: 65.5
Prediction: Alabama 40, Tennessee 20
Final Score: COMING
Kentucky at Missouri
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -4.5, o/u: 47
– Bet on this at BetMGM
South Carolina at LSU
7:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -5, o/u: 55
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Sun Belt
Results So Far
SU: 24-8, ATS: 13-15, Point Total: 18-10
Thursday, October 22
Arkansas State at Appalachian State
Line: Appalachian State -13, o/u: 68
Prediction: Appalachian State 37, Arkansas State 23
Final Score: Appalachian State 45, Arkansas State 17
Friday, October 23
Louisiana at UAB
Line: UAB -2.5, o/u: 50
Prediction: UAB 27, Louisiana 23
Final Score: Louisiana 24, UAB 20
Saturday, October 24
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
Line: Coastal Carolina -5.5, o/u: 51.5
Prediction: Coastal Carolina 37, Georgia Southern 23
Final Score: Coastal Carolina 28, Georgia Southern 14
Georgia State at Troy
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Troy -2.5, o/u: 68.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
ULM at South Alabama
7:00 ESPN+
Line: South Alabama -15, o/u: 56.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Texas State at BYU
10:15 ESPN
Line: BYU -28.5, o/u: 60
– Bet on this at BetMGM