College Football Roundup Week 5: 5 Things That Matter, Winners, Losers, Overrated, Underrated

College football Week 5 roundup with the 5 things that matter, winners and losers, overrated and underrated parts of the weekend, and what it all means.

College Football Week 5 Roundup

Winner: Tulsa

Is Tulsa really that good? It beat UCF for the second year in a row – taking down the Group of Five darling 34-26 at the Bounce House in Orlando – and that was coming off a decent decent performance in a 16-7 loss to Oklahoma State.

It helped that UCF was flagged for 18 penalties and turned it over three times, but Gulden Hurricane Zach Smith was good, the running game was solid, and the program got a special win in just the second game of the year.

Loser: Oklahoma

When was the last time Oklahoma lost back-to-back Big 12 games? 1998, losing four in a row before, ironically, beating Iowa State. The team went 5-6 in the last season of the John Blake era. The next season, Bob Stoops took over.

Stoops lost at Notre Dame and then to Texas in the first two weeks of October in 1999. That was the last time OU lost back-to-back regular season games before dropping the dates to Kansas State and Iowa State over the last two weeks.

– 5 Thoughts: TCU 33, Texas 31

Winner: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Alabama lost QB Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins, WR Jerry Jeudy to the Denver Broncos, and WR Henry Ruggs to the Las Vegas Raiders, and the passing game keeps on going.

With his 435-yard, four touchdown performance in the 52-24 win over Texas A&M, Jones has thrown 16 scoring passes in his last five games and is over 327 yards in three of his last four outings.

Loser: Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M D vs. Alabama

This was Fisher’s third crack at Alabama in his time at Texas A&M, losing all three games in blowouts. How bad has the defense been? Over those three losses, the Aggies have allowed 146 points and 1,516 yards, for an average of 505 yards and 49 points per game.

Winner: TCU vs. Texas

5-1 in the last six. That’s what TCU is against Texas as Gary Patterson continues to roll in a series between two programs that used to be a major part of the old Southwest Conference.

Now the Horned Frogs have to beat someone else.

TCU beat Texas 37-27 last year, and then lost six of its next seven games before stopping the slide on Saturday against the Longhorns.

Loser: Texas, in general

TCU got the job done, but that was Texas on Texas action.

The Longhorns lost. So did UTSA to UAB. So did Texas A&M to Alabama. So did Texas Tech to Kansas State, Baylor to West Virginia. So did Abilene Christin to Army and North Texas to Southern Miss.

SMU was able to get by Memphis, but Texas was 2-7 overall, and again, one of those was in-house.

Winner: Arkansas

Before taking out Mississippi State in the 21-14 stunner on Saturday, the last Arkansas win over a Power Five program was …

38-37 over Ole Miss in late October of 2017.

The win over the Bulldogs halted another streak. The Hogs were 2-24 against FBS programs before the trip to Starkville, and it marked the first time they were 1-1 in the SEC since the start of the 2015 season.

– 5 Thoughts: Arkansas 21, Mississippi State 14

Loser: Mike Leach

With the loss to Arkansas – and including the stunning win over LSU the week before – Leach is now 4-8 in his last 12 games as a head coach. It was the third time in his last four games his offense scored 21 points or fewer.

