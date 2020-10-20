College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

The Week 8 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

Week 8 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

All listed game times EST. Click on each game for game preview & predictions when they come throughout the week.

ACC

Results So Far

SU: 31-12, ATS: 24-13, Point Total: 22-14

Saturday, October 24

Syracuse at Clemson

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Clemson -46, o/u: 61

NC State at North Carolina

12:00 ESPN

Line: North Carolina -17, o/u: 63.5

Florida State at Louisville

12:00 ESPN3

Line: Louisville -5, o/u: 60

Notre Dame at Pitt

3:30 ABC

Line: Notre Dame -10.5, o/u: 47.5

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, o/u: 69.5

Georgia Tech at Boston College

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Boston College -3.5, o/u: 56.5

Virginia at Miami

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Miami -11, o/u: 58

American Athletic

Results So Far

SU: 18-8, ATS: 15-8, Point Total: 12-12

Friday, October 23

Tulsa at USF

7:30 ESPN

Line: Tulsa -10 o/u: 51

Saturday, October 24

Temple at Memphis

12:00 ESPN

Line: Memphis -13.5, o/u: 7-.5

Tulane at UCF

2:00 ESPN2

Line: UCF -20 o/u: 72.5

Houston at Navy

3:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: Houston -14, o/u: 57

Cincinnati at SMU

9:00 ESPN2

Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 56.5

Big Ten

Results So Far

SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total:0-0

Friday, October 23

Illinois at Wisconsin

8:00 BTN

Line: Wisconsin -20, o/u: 51

Saturday, October 24

Nebraska at Ohio State

12:00 FOX

Line: Ohio State -26, o/u: 67

Rutgers at Michigan State

12:00 BTN

Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 46

Penn State at Indiana

12:00 BTN

Line: Penn State -6.5, o/u: 58

Iowa at Purdue

3:30 BTN

Line: Iowa -3, o/u: 52

Michigan at Minnesota

7:30 ABC

Line: Michigan -3, o/u: 55

Maryland at Northwestern

7:30 BTN

Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 52.5

Big 12

Results So Far

SU: 13-10, ATS: 11-8-1, Point Total: 9-6

Saturday, October 24

Kansas at Kansas State

12:00 FS1

Line: Kansas State -19.5, o/u: 50.5

Oklahoma at TCU

12:00 ABC

Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 62

Iowa State at Oklahoma State

3:30 FOX

Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 54

Baylor at Texas

3:30 ESPN

Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 61.5

West Virginia at Texas Tech

5:30 ESPN2

Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 55.5

Conference USA

Results So Far

SU: 31-9, ATS: 18-17, Point Total: 24-8

Friday, October 23

Jacksonville State at FIU

7:00 ESPN3

Line: FIU -10.5, o/u: 59.5

Louisiana at UAB

8:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: UAB -2, o/u: 50

Saturday, October 24

UTEP at Charlotte

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Charlotte -14.5, o/u: 51

Southern Miss at Liberty

1:00 ESPN3

Line: Liberty -10, o/u: 63

Florida Atlantic at Marshall

2:30 Stadium

Line: Marshall -16.5, o/u: 51

Middle Tennessee at Rice

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Rice -3.5, o/u: 50.5

Chattanooga at WKU

4:00 ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Louisiana Tech at UTSA

8:00 ESPNU

Line: Louisiana Tech -1.5, o/u: 53

Independents

Results So Far

SU: 13-4, ATS: 5-11, Point Total: 10-6

Saturday, October 24

Mercer at Army

12;00 CBS Sports Network

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

Texas State at BYU

10:15 ESPN

Line: BYU -29, o/u: 61

Mountain West

Results So Far

SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1

Utah State at Boise State

7:00 FS1

Line: Boise State -16 o/u: 56

Wyoming at Nevada

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Wyoming -4.5, o/u: 50.5

Hawaii at Fresno State

7:30 Spectrum Sports

Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 67

New Mexico at Colorado State

9:00 FS2

Line: Colorado State -16.5, o/u: 61.5

UNLV at San Diego State

10:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: San Diego State -13.5, o/u: 49

Air Force at San Jose State

10:30 FS1

Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 61.5

SEC

Results So Far

SU: 17-9, ATS: 13-13, Point Total: 18-8

Saturday, October 24

Auburn at Ole Miss

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Alabama -3, o/u: 70.5

Alabama at Tennessee

3:30 CBS

Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 64.5

Kentucky at Missouri

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -5.5, o/u: COMING

South Carolina at LSU

7:00 ESPN

Line: LSU -7, o/u: 57

Sun Belt

Results So Far

SU: 24-8, ATS: 13-15, Point Total: 18-10

Thursday, October 22

Arkansas State at Appalachian State

7:30 ESPN

Line: Appalachian State -11, o/u: 66

Friday, October 23

Saturday, October 24

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Coastal Carolina -6.5, o/u: 51.5

Georgia State at Troy

4:00 ESPNU

Line: Troy -2.5, o/u: 70.5

ULM at South Alabama

7:00 ESPN+

Line: South Alabama -15, o/u: 56

