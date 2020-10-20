College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 8

Week 8

The Week 8 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

Week 8 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews  
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

All listed game times EST. Click on each game for game preview & predictions when they come throughout the week.

ACC

Results So Far
SU: 31-12, ATS: 24-13, Point Total: 22-14

Saturday, October 24

Syracuse at Clemson
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Clemson -46, o/u: 61
– Bet on this at BetMGM

NC State at North Carolina
12:00 ESPN
Line: North Carolina -17, o/u: 63.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Florida State at Louisville 
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Louisville -5, o/u: 60
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Notre Dame at Pitt
3:30 ABC
Line: Notre Dame -10.5, o/u: 47.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Virginia Tech -9.5, o/u: 69.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Georgia Tech at Boston College
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Boston College -3.5, o/u: 56.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Virginia at Miami
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Miami -11, o/u: 58
– Bet on this at BetMGM

American Athletic

Results So Far
SU: 18-8, ATS: 15-8, Point Total: 12-12

Friday, October 23

Tulsa at USF
7:30 ESPN
Line: Tulsa -10 o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 24

Temple at Memphis
12:00 ESPN
Line: Memphis -13.5, o/u: 7-.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tulane at UCF
2:00 ESPN2
Line: UCF -20 o/u: 72.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Houston at Navy
3:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Houston -14, o/u: 57
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Cincinnati at SMU
9:00 ESPN2
Line: SMU -2.5, o/u: 56.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Big Ten

Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total:0-0

Friday, October 23

Illinois at Wisconsin
8:00 BTN
Line: Wisconsin -20, o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 24

Nebraska at Ohio State
12:00 FOX
Line: Ohio State -26, o/u: 67
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Rutgers at Michigan State
12:00 BTN
Line: Michigan State -13, o/u: 46
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Penn State at Indiana
12:00 BTN
Line: Penn State -6.5, o/u: 58
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Iowa at Purdue
3:30 BTN
Line: Iowa -3, o/u: 52
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Michigan at Minnesota
7:30 ABC
Line: Michigan -3, o/u: 55
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Maryland at Northwestern
7:30 BTN
Line: Northwestern -11, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Big 12

Results So Far
SU: 13-10, ATS: 11-8-1, Point Total: 9-6

Saturday, October 24

Kansas at Kansas State
12:00 FS1
Line: Kansas State -19.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Oklahoma at TCU
12:00 ABC
Line: Oklahoma -7, o/u: 62
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Iowa State at Oklahoma State
3:30 FOX
Line: Oklahoma State -3.5, o/u: 54
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Baylor at Texas
3:30 ESPN
Line: Texas -8.5, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

West Virginia at Texas Tech
5:30 ESPN2
Line: West Virginia -3.5, o/u: 55.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Conference USA

Results So Far
SU: 31-9, ATS: 18-17, Point Total: 24-8

Friday, October 23

Jacksonville State at FIU
7:00 ESPN3
Line: FIU -10.5, o/u: 59.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Louisiana at UAB
8:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: UAB -2, o/u: 50
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 24

UTEP at Charlotte
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Charlotte -14.5, o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Southern Miss at Liberty
1:00 ESPN3
Line: Liberty -10, o/u: 63
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic at Marshall
2:30 Stadium
Line: Marshall -16.5, o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee at Rice
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Rice -3.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Chattanooga at WKU
4:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Louisiana Tech at UTSA
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Louisiana Tech -1.5, o/u: 53
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Independents

Results So Far
SU: 13-4, ATS: 5-11, Point Total: 10-6

Saturday, October 24

Mercer at Army
12;00 CBS Sports Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas State at BYU
10:15 ESPN
Line: BYU -29, o/u: 61
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Mountain West

Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1

Utah State at Boise State
7:00 FS1
Line: Boise State -16 o/u: 56
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Wyoming at Nevada
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Wyoming -4.5, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Hawaii at Fresno State
7:30 Spectrum Sports
Line: Fresno State -3.5, o/u: 67
– Bet on this at BetMGM

New Mexico at Colorado State
9:00 FS2
Line: Colorado State -16.5, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

UNLV at San Diego State
10:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: San Diego State -13.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Air Force at San Jose State
10:30 FS1
Line: Air Force -7, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

SEC

Results So Far
SU: 17-9, ATS: 13-13, Point Total: 18-8

Saturday, October 24

Auburn at Ole Miss
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Alabama -3, o/u: 70.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Alabama at Tennessee
3:30 CBS
Line: Alabama -21, o/u: 64.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Kentucky at Missouri
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -5.5, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM

South Carolina at LSU
7:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -7, o/u: 57
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Sun Belt

Results So Far
SU: 24-8, ATS: 13-15, Point Total: 18-10

Thursday, October 22

Arkansas State at Appalachian State
7:30 ESPN
Line: Appalachian State -11, o/u: 66
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Friday, October 23

Saturday, October 24

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Coastal Carolina -6.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Georgia State at Troy
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Troy -2.5, o/u: 70.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

ULM at South Alabama
7:00 ESPN+
Line: South Alabama -15, o/u: 56
– Bet on this at BetMGM

