College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

The Week 7 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Click on each game for game preview & predictions when they come throughout the week

Week 7 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

ACC

Results So Far

SU: 25-8, ATS: 20-9, Point Total: 19-9

Saturday, October 17

Clemson at Georgia Tech

12:00 ABC

Line: Clemson -27, o/u: 60.5

Pitt at Miami

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 52.5

Liberty at Syracuse

12:00 ESPN3

Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: COMING

Louisville at Notre Dame

2:30 NBC

Line: Notre Dame -15, o/u: 64

Duke at NC State

3:30 ESPN3

Line: NC State-4.5, o/u: 63

Virginia at Wake Forest

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia -2.5, o/u: 63

North Carolina at Florida State

7:00 ESPN

Line: 62.5, o/u: North Carolina -9.5

Boston College at Virginia Tech

8:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia Tech -11, o/u: COMING

American Athletic

Results So Far

SU: 15-6, ATS: 11-7, Point Total: 10-9

Friday, October 16

SMU at Tulane

6:00 ESPN

Line: SMU -6.5, o/u: 68

BYU at Houston

9:30 ESPN

Line: BYU -4, o/u: COMING

Saturday, October 17

Cincinnati at Tulsa

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Cincinnati -4.5, o/u: COMING

USF at Temple

12:00 ESPN+

Line:Temple -10 , o/u: 52.5

Navy at East Carolina

12:00 ESPN+

Line: Navy -2, o/u: 60.5

UCF at Memphis

3:30 ABC

Line: UCF -3, o/u: COMING

Big 12

Results So Far

SU: 12-10, ATS: 11-8, Point Total: 8-6

Saturday, October 17

Kansas at West Virginia

12:00 FS1

Line: 62.5, o/u: 51

Oklahoma State at Baylor

6:30 ABC

Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 54.5

Conference USA

Results So Far

SU: 29-7, ATS: 16-15, Point Total: 21-7

Saturday, October 17

WKU at UAB

1:30 Stadium

Line: UAB -12.5, o/u: 45

Army at UTSA

1:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: Army -7, o/u: 52.5

North Texas at Middle Tennessee

5:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Middle Tennessee -6.5, o/u: COMING

Marshall at Louisiana Tech

6:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Marshall -13, o/u: 51.5

Southern Miss at UTEP

7:30 ESPN2

Line: Southern Miss -4, o/u: COMING

FIU at Charlotte

8:00 ESPNU

Line: Charlotte -6.5, o/u: COMING

Independents

Results So Far

SU: 11-2, ATS: 4-8, Point Total: 8-4

Friday, October 16

Saturday, October 17

Mountain West

Results So Far

SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1

No Games This Week

SEC

Results So Far

SU: 14-7, ATS: 10-11, Point Total: 15-6

Saturday, October 17

Auburn at South Carolina

12:00 ESPN

Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 49.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Kentucky at Tennessee

12:00 SEC Network

Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 49

– Bet on this at BetMGM

LSU at Florida

3:30 ESPN

Line: Florida -14, o/u: 69.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Ole Miss at Arkansas

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Ole Miss -3.5, o/u: 77

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M -6, o/u: COMING

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Vanderbilt at Missouri

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Missouri -18.5, o/u: 49

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Georgia at Alabama

8:00 CBS

Line: Alabama -5, o/u: 55

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Sun Belt

Results So Far

SU: 20-7, ATS: 10-14, Point Total: 17-7

Wednesday, October 14

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

7:30 ESPN

Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 50.5

Thursday, October 15

Georgia State at Arkansas State

7:30 ESPN

Line: Arkansas State -5, o/u: 72.5

Saturday, October 17

Texas State at South Alabama

12:00 ESPNU

Line: South Alabama -2, o/u: 57.5

UMass at Georgia Southern

4:00 ESPNU

Line: Georgia Southern -28, o/u: 61

Eastern Kentucky at Troy

7:00 ESPN3

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

