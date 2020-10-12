College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 7

The Week 7 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Click on each game for game preview & predictions when they come throughout the week
Week 7 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews
ACC
Results So Far
SU: 25-8, ATS: 20-9, Point Total: 19-9
Saturday, October 17
Clemson at Georgia Tech
12:00 ABC
Line: Clemson -27, o/u: 60.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Pitt at Miami
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Miami -9.5, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Liberty at Syracuse
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Louisville at Notre Dame
2:30 NBC
Line: Notre Dame -15, o/u: 64
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Duke at NC State
3:30 ESPN3
Line: NC State-4.5, o/u: 63
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Virginia at Wake Forest
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -2.5, o/u: 63
– Bet on this at BetMGM
North Carolina at Florida State
7:00 ESPN
Line: 62.5, o/u: North Carolina -9.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Boston College at Virginia Tech
8:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia Tech -11, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
American Athletic
Results So Far
SU: 15-6, ATS: 11-7, Point Total: 10-9
Friday, October 16
SMU at Tulane
6:00 ESPN
Line: SMU -6.5, o/u: 68
– Bet on this at BetMGM
BYU at Houston
9:30 ESPN
Line: BYU -4, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Saturday, October 17
Cincinnati at Tulsa
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Cincinnati -4.5, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
USF at Temple
12:00 ESPN+
Line:Temple -10 , o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Navy at East Carolina
12:00 ESPN+
Line: Navy -2, o/u: 60.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
UCF at Memphis
3:30 ABC
Line: UCF -3, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Big 12
Results So Far
SU: 12-10, ATS: 11-8, Point Total: 8-6
Saturday, October 17
Kansas at West Virginia
12:00 FS1
Line: 62.5, o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Oklahoma State at Baylor
6:30 ABC
Line: Oklahoma State -6, o/u: 54.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Conference USA
Results So Far
SU: 29-7, ATS: 16-15, Point Total: 21-7
Saturday, October 17
WKU at UAB
1:30 Stadium
Line: UAB -12.5, o/u: 45
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Army at UTSA
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -7, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
North Texas at Middle Tennessee
5:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Middle Tennessee -6.5, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Marshall at Louisiana Tech
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Marshall -13, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Southern Miss at UTEP
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Southern Miss -4, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
FIU at Charlotte
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Charlotte -6.5, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Independents
Results So Far
SU: 11-2, ATS: 4-8, Point Total: 8-4
Friday, October 16
BYU at Houston
9:30 ESPN
Line: BYU -4, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Saturday, October 17
Liberty at Syracuse
12:00 ESPN3
Line: Syracuse -3, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Army at UTSA
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: Army -7, o/u: 52.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
UMass at Georgia Southern
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia Southern -28, o/u: 61
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Mountain West
Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1
No Games This Week
SEC
Results So Far
SU: 14-7, ATS: 10-11, Point Total: 15-6
Saturday, October 17
Auburn at South Carolina
12:00 ESPN
Line: Auburn -3, o/u: 49.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Kentucky at Tennessee
12:00 SEC Network
Line: Tennessee -5.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM
LSU at Florida
3:30 ESPN
Line: Florida -14, o/u: 69.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Ole Miss at Arkansas
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Ole Miss -3.5, o/u: 77
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Texas A&M at Mississippi State
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -6, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Vanderbilt at Missouri
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Missouri -18.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Georgia at Alabama
8:00 CBS
Line: Alabama -5, o/u: 55
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Sun Belt
Results So Far
SU: 20-7, ATS: 10-14, Point Total: 17-7
Wednesday, October 14
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
7:30 ESPN
Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Thursday, October 15
Georgia State at Arkansas State
7:30 ESPN
Line: Arkansas State -5, o/u: 72.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Saturday, October 17
Texas State at South Alabama
12:00 ESPNU
Line: South Alabama -2, o/u: 57.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
UMass at Georgia Southern
4:00 ESPNU
Line: Georgia Southern -28, o/u: 61
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Eastern Kentucky at Troy
7:00 ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
– Bet on this at BetMGM