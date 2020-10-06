College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

The Week 6 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

ACC

Results So Far

SU: 23-3, ATS: 16-6, Point Total: 13-8

Friday, October 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech

7:00 ESPN

Line: Louisville -7, o/u: 60

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

12:00 ABC

Line: Virginia Tech -5, o/u: 58

– Bet on this at BetMGM

NC State at Virginia

12:00 ACC Network

Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 63.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Duke at Syracuse

12:30 ESPN3

Line: Duke -2.5, o/u: 49

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Pitt at Boston College

4:00 ACC Network

Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 43

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Miami at Clemson

7:30 ABC

Line: Clemson -14, o/u: 61.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Florida State at Notre Dame

7:30 NBC

Line: Notre Dame -21, o/u: COMING

– Bet on this at BetMGM

American Athletic

Results So Far

SU: 14-4, ATS: 9-6, Point Total: 8-8

Thursday, October 8

Tulane at Houston

7:30 ESPN

Line: Houston -7, o/u: 60

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 10

Temple at Navy

6:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: Temple -3, o/u: 49

– Bet on this at BetMGM

East Carolina at USF

7:00 CBS Sports Network

Line: USF -4.5, o/u: 58

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Big 12

Results So Far

SU: 11-8, ATS: 10-6, Point Total: 8-3

Saturday, October 10

Oklahoma vs. Texas

12:00 FOX

Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 72.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas Tech at Iowa State

3:30 ABC

Line: Iowa State -12.5, o/u: 64.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Kansas State at TCU

4:00 FOX

Line: TCU 9.5, o/u: 51.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Conference USA

Results So Far

SU: 25-6, ATS: 15-11, Point Total: 17-6

Saturday, October 10

UTSA at BYU

3:30 ESPN2

Line: BYU -34, o/u: 61.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee at FIU

4:00 ESPNU

Line: FIU -4, o/u: 56.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss

4:00 Stadium

Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5, o/u: 63

– Bet on this at BetMGM

UTEP at Louisiana Tech

7:30 ESPN2

Line: Louisiana Tech -15.5, o/u: 55.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Marshall at WKU

7:30 Stadium

Line: Marshall -6.5, o/u: 46.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Charlotte at North Texas

8:00 ESPNU

Line: Charlotte -3, o/u: 67.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Independents

Results So Far

SU: 8-2, ATS: 4-5, Point Total: 7-2

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Liberty -19.5, o/u: 60.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

The Citadel at Army

1:30 CBS Sports Network

Line: No Line, o/u: No Line

– Bet on this at BetMGM

UTSA at BYU

3:30 ESPN2

Line: BYU -34, o/u: 61.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Mountain West

Results So Far

SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1

No Games This Week

SEC

Results So Far

SU: 10-4, ATS: 8-6, Point Total: 10-4

Saturday, October 10

Florida at Texas A&M

12:00 ESPN

Line: Florida -6.5, o/u: 58.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

South Carolina at Vanderbilt

12:00 SEC Network

Line: South Carolina -12.5, o/u: 43

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tennessee at Georgia

3:30 CBS

Line: Georgia -13, o/u: 44.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Arkansas at Auburn

4:00 SEC Network

Line: Auburn -16.5, o/u: 48.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Alabama at Ole Miss

6:00 ESPN

Line: 73.5, o/u: Alabama -24.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Mississippi State at Kentucky

7:30 SEC Network

Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 58.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Missouri at LSU

9:00 ESPN

Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 54.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Sun Belt

Results So Far

SU: 17-7, ATS: 9-12, Point Total: 14-7

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty

12:00 ESPNU

Line: Liberty -19.5, o/u: 60.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

12:00 ESPN2

Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 58

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State

3:30 ESPN3

Line: Arkansas State -14, o/u: 66

– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas State at Troy

3:30 ESPN2

Line: Troy -7.5, o/u: 60.5

– Bet on this at BetMGM