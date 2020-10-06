College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

The Week 6 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.
All Listed Gametimes EST
Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews
ACC
Results So Far
SU: 23-3, ATS: 16-6, Point Total: 13-8
Friday, October 9
Louisville at Georgia Tech
7:00 ESPN
Line: Louisville -7, o/u: 60
Saturday, October 10
Virginia Tech at North Carolina
12:00 ABC
Line: Virginia Tech -5, o/u: 58
NC State at Virginia
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 63.5
Duke at Syracuse
12:30 ESPN3
Line: Duke -2.5, o/u: 49
Pitt at Boston College
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 43
Miami at Clemson
7:30 ABC
Line: Clemson -14, o/u: 61.5
Florida State at Notre Dame
7:30 NBC
Line: Notre Dame -21, o/u: COMING
American Athletic
Results So Far
SU: 14-4, ATS: 9-6, Point Total: 8-8
Thursday, October 8
Tulane at Houston
7:30 ESPN
Line: Houston -7, o/u: 60
Saturday, October 10
Temple at Navy
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Temple -3, o/u: 49
East Carolina at USF
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: USF -4.5, o/u: 58
Big 12
Results So Far
SU: 11-8, ATS: 10-6, Point Total: 8-3
Saturday, October 10
Oklahoma vs. Texas
12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 72.5
Texas Tech at Iowa State
3:30 ABC
Line: Iowa State -12.5, o/u: 64.5
Kansas State at TCU
4:00 FOX
Line: TCU 9.5, o/u: 51.5
Conference USA
Results So Far
SU: 25-6, ATS: 15-11, Point Total: 17-6
Saturday, October 10
UTSA at BYU
3:30 ESPN2
Line: BYU -34, o/u: 61.5
Middle Tennessee at FIU
4:00 ESPNU
Line: FIU -4, o/u: 56.5
Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
4:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5, o/u: 63
UTEP at Louisiana Tech
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Louisiana Tech -15.5, o/u: 55.5
Marshall at WKU
7:30 Stadium
Line: Marshall -6.5, o/u: 46.5
Charlotte at North Texas
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Charlotte -3, o/u: 67.5
Independents
Results So Far
SU: 8-2, ATS: 4-5, Point Total: 7-2
Saturday, October 10
ULM at Liberty
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Liberty -19.5, o/u: 60.5
The Citadel at Army
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
UTSA at BYU
3:30 ESPN2
Line: BYU -34, o/u: 61.5
Mountain West
Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1
No Games This Week
SEC
Results So Far
SU: 10-4, ATS: 8-6, Point Total: 10-4
Saturday, October 10
Florida at Texas A&M
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -6.5, o/u: 58.5
South Carolina at Vanderbilt
12:00 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -12.5, o/u: 43
Tennessee at Georgia
3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -13, o/u: 44.5
Arkansas at Auburn
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -16.5, o/u: 48.5
Alabama at Ole Miss
6:00 ESPN
Line: 73.5, o/u: Alabama -24.5
Mississippi State at Kentucky
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 58.5
Missouri at LSU
9:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 54.5
Sun Belt
Results So Far
SU: 17-7, ATS: 9-12, Point Total: 14-7
Saturday, October 10
ULM at Liberty
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Liberty -19.5, o/u: 60.5
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 58
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Arkansas State -14, o/u: 66
Texas State at Troy
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Troy -7.5, o/u: 60.5
