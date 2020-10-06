College Football Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 6

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6

The Week 6 college football predictions, TV schedules, game previews and game times, broken down by conference.

All Listed Gametimes EST

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Week 6 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews  
CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

ACC

Results So Far
SU: 23-3, ATS: 16-6, Point Total: 13-8

Friday, October 9

Louisville at Georgia Tech 
7:00 ESPN
Line: Louisville -7, o/u: 60
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 10

Virginia Tech at North Carolina 
12:00 ABC
Line: Virginia Tech -5, o/u: 58
– Bet on this at BetMGM

NC State at Virginia
12:00 ACC Network
Line: Virginia -9.5, o/u: 63.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Duke at Syracuse 
12:30 ESPN3
Line: Duke -2.5, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Pitt at Boston College
4:00 ACC Network
Line: Pitt -6, o/u: 43
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Miami at Clemson
7:30 ABC
Line: Clemson -14, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Florida State at Notre Dame 
7:30 NBC
Line: Notre Dame -21, o/u: COMING
– Bet on this at BetMGM

American Athletic

Results So Far
SU: 14-4, ATS: 9-6, Point Total: 8-8

Thursday, October 8

Tulane at Houston 
7:30 ESPN
Line: Houston -7, o/u: 60
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Saturday, October 10

Temple at Navy
6:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: Temple -3, o/u: 49
– Bet on this at BetMGM

 

East Carolina at USF 
7:00 CBS Sports Network
Line: USF -4.5, o/u: 58
– Bet on this at BetMGM

 

Big 12

Results So Far
SU: 11-8, ATS: 10-6, Point Total: 8-3

Saturday, October 10

Oklahoma vs. Texas 
12:00 FOX
Line: Oklahoma -1.5, o/u: 72.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas Tech at Iowa State
3:30 ABC
Line: Iowa State -12.5, o/u: 64.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Kansas State at TCU 
4:00 FOX
Line: TCU 9.5, o/u: 51.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Conference USA

Results So Far
SU: 25-6, ATS: 15-11, Point Total: 17-6

Saturday, October 10

UTSA at BYU 
3:30 ESPN2
Line: BYU -34, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Middle Tennessee at FIU 
4:00 ESPNU
Line: FIU -4, o/u: 56.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
4:00 Stadium
Line: Florida Atlantic -2.5, o/u: 63
– Bet on this at BetMGM

UTEP at Louisiana Tech 
7:30 ESPN2
Line: Louisiana Tech -15.5, o/u: 55.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Marshall at WKU 
7:30 Stadium
Line: Marshall -6.5, o/u: 46.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Charlotte at North Texas 
8:00 ESPNU
Line: Charlotte -3, o/u: 67.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Independents

Results So Far
SU: 8-2, ATS: 4-5, Point Total: 7-2

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty 
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Liberty -19.5, o/u: 60.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

The Citadel at Army 
1:30 CBS Sports Network
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
– Bet on this at BetMGM

UTSA at BYU 
3:30 ESPN2
Line: BYU -34, o/u: 61.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Mountain West

Results So Far
SU: 1-0, ATS: 1-0, Point Total: 0-1

No Games This Week

SEC

Results So Far
SU: 10-4, ATS: 8-6, Point Total: 10-4

Saturday, October 10

Florida at Texas A&M 
12:00 ESPN
Line: Florida -6.5, o/u: 58.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

South Carolina at Vanderbilt 
12:00 SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -12.5, o/u: 43
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Tennessee at Georgia 
3:30 CBS
Line: Georgia -13, o/u: 44.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Arkansas at Auburn
4:00 SEC Network
Line: Auburn -16.5, o/u: 48.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Alabama at Ole Miss 
6:00 ESPN
Line: 73.5, o/u: Alabama -24.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Mississippi State at Kentucky 
7:30 SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -2.5, o/u: 58.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Missouri at LSU 
9:00 ESPN
Line: LSU -20.5, o/u: 54.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Sun Belt

Results So Far
SU: 17-7, ATS: 9-12, Point Total: 14-7

Saturday, October 10

ULM at Liberty 
12:00 ESPNU
Line: Liberty -19.5, o/u: 60.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana 
12:00 ESPN2
Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 58
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Central Arkansas at Arkansas State 
3:30 ESPN3
Line: Arkansas State -14, o/u: 66
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Texas State at Troy 
3:30 ESPN2
Line: Troy -7.5, o/u: 60.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM

