College Football Playoff Chase: Who's Still Alive After Week 8

Who’s still alive in the chase to get into the 2020-2021 College Football Playoff?

With the Big Ten and Mountain West now a part of the mix, this gets even more interesting.

As always, the ground rules for this are 1) win your Power Five championship and go unbeaten and you’re almost certainly in, or 2) finish with one loss and a Power Five championship and you’re probably in, or 3) lose one game in the SEC, Big Ten or ACC – at least this year, at the moment – the Big 12 – and as long as that’s it, you have a shot.

Everyone else? This year, probably not, so …

Teams that haven’t played yet, but really don’t have a shot

All of these teams will be in the hunt for an automatic New Year’s Six bowl slot if one goes unbeaten, but it’ll take something historically weird to get any sort of consideration for the College Football Playoff.

MAC

Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami University, Northern Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Western Michigan

Mountain West

Colorado State, New Mexico

Teams that haven’t played yet, but have a chance

Some might be longer shots than others, and some might be totally unrealistic, but if any of these teams go unbeaten with a conference championship, they’re almost certainly going to be in.

Pac-12

Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Oregon, Oregon State, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

