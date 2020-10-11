College Football Odds: Week 7 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 7. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s the drill. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 7. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Get all lines this week at and bet on all the games at BetMGM

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana

Fiu Early Guess: Louisiana -6

Actual BetMGM Line: Louisiana -7

Georgia State at Arkansas State

Fiu Early Guess: Arkansas State -6.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Arkansas State -5.5

SMU at Tulane

Fiu Early Guess: SMU -4

Actual BetMGM Line: SMU -8

BYU at Houston

Fiu Early Guess: BYU -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: BYU -4

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia Tech -9

Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia Tech -11

Pitt at Miami

Fiu Early Guess: Miami -9

Actual BetMGM Line: Miami -10.5

USF at Temple

Fiu Early Guess: Temple -13

Actual BetMGM Line: Temple -10

Navy at East Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Navy -8.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Navy -2

Duke at NC State

Fiu Early Guess: NC State -5

Actual BetMGM Line: NC State -4

If you’re looking to get in on sports betting action this weekend, sign up with BetMGM to take part in any of these games or other action on the schedule.

Virginia at Wake Forest

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -6

Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia -1

Auburn at South Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: Auburn -6.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Auburn -2.5

North Carolina at Florida State

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -10

Actual BetMGM Line: North Carolina -9

Kansas at West Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: West Virginia -23

Actual BetMGM Line: West Virginia -22.5

Liberty at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Syracuse -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Syracuse -3

Clemson at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -24

Actual BetMGM Line: Clemson -26.5

NEXT: Part 2 of the Week 7 Early Line Predictions