College Football Odds: Week 6 Opening Lines, Early Values

The early college football lines and odds are out for Week 6. Where are the values?

Pete Fiutak @PeteFiutak

Here’s how the drill goes. Without looking, I take a guess on what the initial college football lines are going to be for Week 6. The real lines are added after to see if there might be anything that appears to be way off.

Tulane at Houston

Fiu Early Guess: Houston -7

Actual BetMGM Line: Houston -5

Louisville at Georgia Tech

Fiu Early Guess: Louisville -13

Actual BetMGM Line: Louisville -6

Mississippi State at Kentucky

Fiu Early Guess: Mississippi State -2

Actual BetMGM Line: Kentucky -3

Duke at Syracuse

Fiu Early Guess: Syracuse -2.5

Actual BetMGM Line: PICK

Pitt at Boston College

Fiu Early Guess: Pitt -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Pitt -5

NC State at Virginia

Fiu Early Guess: Virginia -5

Actual BetMGM Line: Virginia -10

East Carolina at USF

Fiu Early Guess: USF -3

Actual BetMGM Line: USF -4

Miami at Clemson

Fiu Early Guess: Clemson -13.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Clemson -15.5

Virginia Tech at North Carolina

Fiu Early Guess: North Carolina -3.5

Actual BetMGM Line: North Carolina -5

Tennessee at Georgia

Fiu Early Guess: Georgia -13.5

Actual BetMGM Line: Georgia -14

