College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 8

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 8

Finally, we get to rank the Big Ten and Mountain West rankings based on what happened on the field instead on a theoretical belief.

As always, if you have a beef or question about any of these rankings, first look at the schedule – that’s where most of the answers are. Did the team in question lose to someone ranked higher without any other variables factoring in? That’s probably why it is where it is.

CFN Rankings After Week 8

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

127 UMass Minutemen (0-1)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 9 Opponent: NO GAME

126 FIU Golden Panthers (0-3)

Week 8: Jacksonville State 19, FIU 10

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 9 Opponent: Marshall

125 ULM Warhawks (0-5)

Week 8: South Alabama 38, ULM 14

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 9 Opponent: Appalachian State

124 Akron Zips (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 9 Opponent: at Ohio (Nov. 4)

123 Rice Owls (0-1)

Week 8: Middle Tennessee 40, Rice 34 2OT

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 9 Opponent: at Southern Miss

122 New Mexico Lobos (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 9 Opponent: San Jose State

121 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-5)

Week 8: Middle Tennessee 40, Rice 34 2OT

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 9 Opponent: Charlotte (Nov. 7)

120 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 9 Opponent: at Toledo (Nov. 4)

119 UNLV Rebels (0-1)

Week 8: San Diego State 34, UNLV 6

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 9 Opponent: Nevada

118 Texas State Bobcats (1-6)

Week 8: BYU 52, Texas State 14

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 9 Opponent: Louisiana

117 UTEP Miners (2-3)

Week 8: Charlotte 38, UTEP 28

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 9 Opponent: North Texas

116 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4)

Week 8: Liberty 56, Southern Miss 35

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 9 Opponent: Rice

115 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 9 Opponent: at UTEP

114 WKU Hilltoppers (2-4)

Week 8: WKU 13, Chattanooga 10

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 9 Opponent: at BYU

113 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 9 Opponent: Buffalo (Nov. 4)

112 USF Bulls (1-5)

Week 8: Tulsa 42, USF 13

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 9 Opponent: at Memphis

111 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 9 Opponent: Ohio (Nov. 4)

110 Kansas Jayhawks (0-5)

Week 8: Kansas State 55, Kansas 14

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 9 Opponent: Iowa State

109 Temple Owls (1-2)

Week 8: Memphis 41, Temple 29

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 9 Opponent: at Tulane

108 Troy Trojans (3-2)

Week 8: Georgia State 36, Troy 34

Last Week Ranking: 106

Week 9 Opponent: at Arkansas State

107 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 9 Opponent: Eastern Michigan (Nov. 4)

106 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 9 Opponent: at Kent State (Nov. 4)

105 East Carolina Pirates (1-3)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 9 Opponent: at Tulsa

104 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 9 Opponent: at Central Michigan (Nov. 4)

103 Miami University RedHawks (0-0)

Week 8: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 9 Opponent: Ball State (Nov. 4)

102 Charlotte 49ers (2-2)

Week 8: Charlotte 38, UTEP 28

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 9 Opponent: at Duke

101 Utah State Aggies (0-1)

Week 8: Boise State 42, Utah State 13

Last Week Ranking: 97

Week 9 Opponent: San Diego State

CFN Rankings After Week 7

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

NEXT: College Football News Rankings Top 100