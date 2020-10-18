College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 7

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 7
And now is when everything blows up … sort of.
As always, the rankings are based as much as possible on the results on the field, honoring the wins and losses and trying to keep it all as clean as possible.
That’s why – unless something goes haywire, like a bunch of upset conference wins by ULM or Texas State – the Sun Belt teams are likely going to be ranked ahead of the Big 12 teams the rest of the way out, because – with the current exception of an unbeaten Oklahoma State – they have to be.
Louisiana blew out Iowa State in Ames, Arkansas State beat Kansas State in Manhattan, and Coastal Carolina’s win over Kansas made it 3-0 in the conference vs. conference matchup. Now that it’s all about the league games for the Sun Belt and the Big 12.
However, in conference play, this gets way funky now. For example, have fun with the SEC: Kentucky rolled Tennessee, Tennessee beat South Carolina, South Carolina beat Auburn, Auburn beat Arkansas – sort of; here’s where judgement start to come into play – Arkansas beat Ole Miss, and to come all the way around … Ole Miss beat Kentucky.
The SEC playing a conference-only schedule means the rankings are going to change around massively every week. The same goes for the ACC after Florida State’s win over North Carolina sends everything else into a tailspin.
In other words, this is the week when the rankings aren’t all clean and easy anymore. It’s going to get even more fun with the Big Ten and Mountain West getting going this week.
As always, if you have a beef or question about any of these rankings, first look at the schedule – that’s where most of the answers are.
127 UMass Minutemen (0-1)
Week 7: Georgia Southern 41, UMass 0
Last Week Ranking: 126
Week 8 Opponent: NO GAME
126 ULM Warhawks (0-4)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 127
Week 8 Opponent: at South Alabama
125 Akron Zips (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 125
Week 8 Opponent: at Ohio (Nov. 4)
124 Rice Owls (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 124
Week 8 Opponent: Middle Tennessee
123 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 123
Week 8 Opponent: at Toledo (Nov. 4)
122 New Mexico Lobos (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 122
Week 8 Opponent: at Colorado State
121 FIU Golden Panthers (0-2)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 111
Week 8 Opponent: Jacksonville State
120 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5)
Week 7: North Texas 52, Middle Tennessee 35
Last Week Ranking: 109
Week 8 Opponent: at Rice
119 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)
Week 7: North Texas 52, Middle Tennessee 35
Last Week Ranking: 119
Week 8 Opponent: at UTEP (Oct. 31)
118 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 121
Week 8 Opponent: Buffalo (Nov. 4)
117 UNLV Rebels (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 120
Week 8 Opponent: at San Diego State
116 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 118
Week 8 Opponent: Ohio (Nov. 4)
115 Texas State Bobcats (1-5)
Week 7: South Alabama 30, Texas State 20
Last Week Ranking: 114
Week 8 Opponent: at BYU
114 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 117
Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Michigan (Nov. 4)
113 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 116
Week 8 Opponent: at Kent State (Nov. 4)
112 UTEP Miners (2-2)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 115
Week 8 Opponent: at Charlotte
111 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 94
Week 8 Opponent: at Liberty
110 WKU Hilltoppers (1-4)
Week 7: UAB 37, WKU 14
Last Week Ranking: 113
Week 8 Opponent: UT Chattanooga
109 USF Bulls (1-4)
Week 7: Temple 39, USF 37
Last Week Ranking: 112
Week 8 Opponent: Tulsa
108 Temple Owls (1-0)
Week 7: Temple 39, USF 37
Last Week Ranking: 89
Week 8 Opponent: at Memphis
107 Kansas Jayhawks (0-4)
Week 7: West Virginia 38, Kansas 17
Last Week Ranking: 107
Week 8 Opponent: at Kansas State
106 Troy Trojans (3-1)
Week 7: Troy 31, Eastern Kentucky 29
Last Week Ranking: 82
Week 8 Opponent: Georgia State
105 San Jose State Spartans (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 110
Week 8 Opponent: Air Force
104 East Carolina Pirates (1-3)
Week 7: Navy 27, East Carolina 23
Last Week Ranking: 102
Week 8 Opponent: at Tulsa (Oct. 30)
103 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 108
Week 8 Opponent: at Central Michigan (Nov. 4)
102 Miami University RedHawks (0-0)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 101
Week 8 Opponent: Ball State (Nov. 4)
101 Charlotte 49ers (1-2)
Week 7: NO GAME
Last Week Ranking: 99
Week 8 Opponent: UTEP
