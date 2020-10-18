College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 7

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 7

And now is when everything blows up … sort of.

As always, the rankings are based as much as possible on the results on the field, honoring the wins and losses and trying to keep it all as clean as possible.

That’s why – unless something goes haywire, like a bunch of upset conference wins by ULM or Texas State – the Sun Belt teams are likely going to be ranked ahead of the Big 12 teams the rest of the way out, because – with the current exception of an unbeaten Oklahoma State – they have to be.

Louisiana blew out Iowa State in Ames, Arkansas State beat Kansas State in Manhattan, and Coastal Carolina’s win over Kansas made it 3-0 in the conference vs. conference matchup. Now that it’s all about the league games for the Sun Belt and the Big 12.

However, in conference play, this gets way funky now. For example, have fun with the SEC: Kentucky rolled Tennessee, Tennessee beat South Carolina, South Carolina beat Auburn, Auburn beat Arkansas – sort of; here’s where judgement start to come into play – Arkansas beat Ole Miss, and to come all the way around … Ole Miss beat Kentucky.

The SEC playing a conference-only schedule means the rankings are going to change around massively every week. The same goes for the ACC after Florida State’s win over North Carolina sends everything else into a tailspin.

In other words, this is the week when the rankings aren’t all clean and easy anymore. It’s going to get even more fun with the Big Ten and Mountain West getting going this week.

As always, if you have a beef or question about any of these rankings, first look at the schedule – that’s where most of the answers are.

CFN Rankings After Week 7

Top 10 | 11-25 | 26-50 | 51-75 | 76-100

127 UMass Minutemen (0-1)

Week 7: Georgia Southern 41, UMass 0

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 8 Opponent: NO GAME

126 ULM Warhawks (0-4)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 8 Opponent: at South Alabama

125 Akron Zips (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 8 Opponent: at Ohio (Nov. 4)

124 Rice Owls (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 8 Opponent: Middle Tennessee

123 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 8 Opponent: at Toledo (Nov. 4)

122 New Mexico Lobos (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 8 Opponent: at Colorado State

121 FIU Golden Panthers (0-2)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 8 Opponent: Jacksonville State

120 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-5)

Week 7: North Texas 52, Middle Tennessee 35

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 8 Opponent: at Rice

119 North Texas Mean Green (2-3)

Week 7: North Texas 52, Middle Tennessee 35

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 8 Opponent: at UTEP (Oct. 31)

118 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 8 Opponent: Buffalo (Nov. 4)

117 UNLV Rebels (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 8 Opponent: at San Diego State

116 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 118

Week 8 Opponent: Ohio (Nov. 4)

115 Texas State Bobcats (1-5)

Week 7: South Alabama 30, Texas State 20

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 8 Opponent: at BYU

114 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 8 Opponent: Eastern Michigan (Nov. 4)

113 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 8 Opponent: at Kent State (Nov. 4)

112 UTEP Miners (2-2)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 8 Opponent: at Charlotte

111 Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 94

Week 8 Opponent: at Liberty

110 WKU Hilltoppers (1-4)

Week 7: UAB 37, WKU 14

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 8 Opponent: UT Chattanooga

109 USF Bulls (1-4)

Week 7: Temple 39, USF 37

Last Week Ranking: 112

Week 8 Opponent: Tulsa

108 Temple Owls (1-0)

Week 7: Temple 39, USF 37

Last Week Ranking: 89

Week 8 Opponent: at Memphis

107 Kansas Jayhawks (0-4)

Week 7: West Virginia 38, Kansas 17

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 8 Opponent: at Kansas State

106 Troy Trojans (3-1)

Week 7: Troy 31, Eastern Kentucky 29

Last Week Ranking: 82

Week 8 Opponent: Georgia State

105 San Jose State Spartans (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 8 Opponent: Air Force

104 East Carolina Pirates (1-3)

Week 7: Navy 27, East Carolina 23

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 8 Opponent: at Tulsa (Oct. 30)

103 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 8 Opponent: at Central Michigan (Nov. 4)

102 Miami University RedHawks (0-0)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 8 Opponent: Ball State (Nov. 4)

101 Charlotte 49ers (1-2)

Week 7: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 8 Opponent: UTEP

