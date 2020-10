College Football News Rankings 1-127: After Week 6

College Football News 2020 college football rankings after Week 6

Always put together based on the results on the field – at least until there are other variables involved and it’s not an easy and clean A-then-B-then-C ranking – here are the latest 2020 college football season rankings after Week 6.

Also as always, these will change around wildly with a whole lot of movement as the season goes on.

127 ULM Warhawks (0-5)

Week 6: Liberty 40, ULM 7

Last Week Ranking: 125

Week 7 Opponent: at South Alabama (Oct. 24)

126 UMass Minutemen (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 127

Week 7 Opponent: at Georgia Southern

125 Akron Zips (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 126

Week 7 Opponent: Western Michigan (Nov. 4)

124 Rice Owls (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 123

Week 7 Opponent: Middle Tennessee (Oct. 24)

123 Bowling Green Falcons (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 122

Week 7 Opponent: at Toledo (Nov. 7)

122 New Mexico Lobos (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 121

Week 7 Opponent: at Colorado State (Oct. 24)

121 Northern Illinois Huskies (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 119

Week 7 Opponent: Buffalo (Nov. 4)

120 UNLV Rebels (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 117

Week 7 Opponent: at San Diego State (Oct. 24)

119 North Texas Mean Green (1-3)

Week 6: Charlotte 49, North Texas 21

Last Week Ranking: 113

Week 7 Opponent: at Middle Tennessee

118 Central Michigan Chippewas (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 116

Week 7 Opponent: Ohio (Nov. 7)

117 Kent State Golden Flashes (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 115

Week 7 Opponent: Eastern Michigan (Nov. 4)

116 Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 114

Week 7 Opponent: at Kent State (Nov. 4)

115 UTEP Miners (2-2)

Week 6: Louisiana Tech 21, UTEP 17

Last Week Ranking: 120

Week 7 Opponent: Southern Miss

114 Texas State Bobcats (1-4)

Week 6: Troy 37, Texas State 17

Last Week Ranking: 111

Week 7 Opponent: at South Alabama

113 WKU Hilltoppers (1-3)

Week 6: Marshall 38, WKU 14

Last Week Ranking: 101

Week 7 Opponent: at UAB

112 USF Bulls (1-3)

Week 6: East Carolina 44, USF 24

Last Week Ranking: 99

Week 7 Opponent: at Temple

111 FIU Golden Panthers (0-2)

Week 6: Middle Tennessee 31, FIU 28

Last Week Ranking: 102

Week 7 Opponent: at Charlotte

110 San Jose State Spartans (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 110

Week 7 Opponent: Air Force (Oct. 24)

109 Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4)

Week 6: Middle Tennessee 31, FIU 28

Last Week Ranking: 124

Week 7 Opponent: North Texas

108 Ohio Bobcats (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 109

Week 7 Opponent: at Central Michigan (Nov. 4)

107 Kansas Jayhawks (0-3)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 108

Week 7 Opponent: at West Virginia

106 Nevada Wolf Pack (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 107

Week 7 Opponent: Wyoming (Oct. 24)

105 Utah State Aggies (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 105

Week 7 Opponent: at Boise State (Oct. 24)

104 Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 104

Week 7 Opponent: at Fresno State (Oct. 24)

103 Wyoming Cowboys (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 100

Week 7 Opponent: at Nevada (Oct. 24)

102 East Carolina Pirates (1-2)

Week 6: East Carolina 44, USF 24

Last Week Ranking: 103

Week 7 Opponent: Navy

101 Miami University RedHawks (0-0)

Week 6: NO GAME

Last Week Ranking: 98

Week 7 Opponent: Ball State (Nov. 4)

