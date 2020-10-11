College Football Hot Seat Coach Rankings: After Week 6

Which coaches are on the hottest seats and under the most pressure after Week 6 of the college football season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Which ten coaches are going to be feeling it if they don’t win … NOW.

The hot seat rankings are done in two ways. First, the five coaches who need a win for job security, and then the five coaches who aren’t in any real danger of being fired but could use a rainbow.

Coaches On The Hot Seat: Win, Or Else

5. Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee

He got a very, very much-needed win over FIU for the first victory of the season for the Blue Raiders, but it will be a big problem if there isn’t a run of wins to follow with North Texas, at Rice and Charlotte up next. Anything less than 2-1 won’t be okay.

4. Dino Babers, Syracuse

The Orange are destined for a fourth losing season in five ears under Babers following a 38-24 home loss to a previously winless Duke. With that, Syracuse is 3-7 in its last ten games. Lose at home to Liberty next week, and the seat becomes flaming with a trip to Clemson to follow.

3. Derek Mason, Vanderbilt

October 19th of 2019. that was the last time Vanderbilt won a game over an FBS team, going 1-9 during that stretch and 2-13 in the last 15 games against the big league programs. Being plucky is nice, but the Commodores have scored 26 points int eh first three games with two straight 41-7 blastings.

2. Seth Littrell, North Texas

One of the hot young coaches after two nine-win seasons, North Texas went 4-8 last year and started out 1-3 this season. The defense has been miserable – allowing over 45 points per game – with the program going 1-7 in its last eight games against FBS programs. With Middle Tennessee and UTEP up next on the road, this is when the Mean Green have to get going.

1. Matt Viator, ULM

How bad have the Warhawks been? The’ve been outscored 181-67 in the first five games – all losses – and now the defense is on a run of 11 straight games giving up 31 points or more. In his fifth season, this is going to be a fifth year without a winning record.

NEXT: 5 Coaches Who Won’t Get Fired, But Need A Win