College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 9

We’re in Week 9 in College Football and we’re now one week away from the Pac-12 and MAC starting up. The Big 10 opened up with a bang as Wisconsin and Ohio State dominated, while Penn State was shocked by Indiana in overtime on a controversial two-point conversion. This week, No. 3 Ohio State take on No. 18 Penn State, Texas faces No. 6 Oklahoma State and Memphis takes on No. 7 Cincinnati.
(note: some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)
*Ohio State looked very impressive in their first game, crushing Nebraska 52-17. Justin Fields was sensational, completing 20 of 21 for 276 yards and two TDs. Penn State lost their first game on the last play in a 36-35 loss at Indiana. The Nittany Lions missed star RB Journey Brown, who has a medical issues. They also will now be without RB Noah Cain, who suffered a season-ending injury against the Hoosiers. There is going to be more pressure on PSU QB Sean Clifford, who rushed for 119 yards, but was intercepted twice. The Buckeyes want to make a statement. Lay the 12 on the road.
*Texas travels to Stillwater to take on an undefeated Oklahoma State team. The Cowboys are coming off a 24-21 win over Iowa State and they’ve been winning with defense. That’s the most points they’ve surrendered all season as they are allowing just 12 points per game. Texas is coming off a 27-16 win over Baylor and their defense actually showed up for that one. Texas hasn’t won in Stillwater since 2014. Keep that streak alive. Take the Cowboys and give the 3.5.
*Cincinnati has a long shot of making the playoffs. They are off to a 4-0 starts and have looked very impressive doing so. They passed their first road test last week, when they demolished SMU 42-13. They take on a strong Memphis team, who had already lost at SMU 30-27 on Oct. 3. They bounced back with wins over Temple and UCF at home. The Bearcats have won with defense, as they are allowing just 12.5 points per game. QB Desmond Ridder has 723 yards passing and had 179 yards rushing against SMU. The Tigers average 38.8 points per game and 548.8 yards. QB Brady White has 17 TD passes in four games. Memphis has dominated Cincinnati lately, but that ends here. Their defense is just not up to par. Lay the points and take Cincinnati.
Be sure to check out the predictions for every college football game below.
