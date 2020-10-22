College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 8

From Winners and Whiners
We’re in Week 8 in College Football and that means the Big 10 and Mountain West make open up No. 20 Michigan at No. 25 Minnesota, No. 2 Alabama at No. 21 Tennessee, No. 18 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State
(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)
*Michigan takes on Minnesota on Saturday night as the Big 10 opens their schedule. It’s going to be a cold one from TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. It’s only late October and you can only imagine what it’s going to be like in late November in Minnesota. The Golden Gophers won 11 games last season for the first time since 1904. They face a Michigan team with a question mark at quarterback. Joe Milton and Dylan McCaffrey are 6-5 quarterbacks, but they have little to no experience. The Gophers return QB Tanner Morgan and Rashod Bateman, who caught 60 passes for 1,219 yards and 11 TDs. There are question marks on the Minnesota defense, but that won’t be enough to limit their production. Take the points and the Gophers.
*Alabama showed who the best team was in the SEC last week after an impressive 41-24 win over Georgia at home. Their defense came up big after they struggled against Ole Miss. Now they face a Tennessee team that got destroyed by Kentucky at home last week by 27. Jarrett Guarantano threw consecutive pick-sixes in the second quarter. Expect him to be benched, but Jeremy Pruitt won’t give away who his starter is. Who really wants to play against Alabama? None of the Vols’ quarterbacks unless Peyton Manning has an extra year of eligibility. The Tide wins big on the road, covering the number.
*Iowa State faces Oklahoma State in one of the top Big 12 games thus far. Oklahoma State hasn’t played since Oct. 3 due to some COVID-19 issues. The additional rest should allow them to start Spencer Sanders again at QB, though they have been relying on Shane Illingworth. Mike Gundy said he could play both quarterbacks. Iowa State offers a very good QB in Brock Purdy and an outstanding runner in Breece Hall. They are 3-0 in the Big 12 after opening up with a bad loss to Louisiana at home 31-14. It’s tough to win with rotating quarterbacks and having so many disruptions at practice. Take the Cyclones as the road dog.
