College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 7

From Winners and Whiners

*Pitt has suffered the toughest losses in FBS this season. That includes a 31-30 overtime loss at Boston College and a 30-29 defeat to NC State home on Oct. 3. They are hoping that senior QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) can start in this game. Pickett threw for 266 yards last week with two TDs and a pick. His defense ranks third in the nation in sacks with 4.8 per game. Miami is led by senior QB D’Eriq King, who has six TDS and two picks. Those two picks came against Clemson. The Cards are good, but they haven’t really beaten anybody and Pickett should play in this one. Take the points and Pittsburgh on the road.

*Mississippi State and Mike Leach were riding high after a 44-34 opening road win over LSU. Well, the Tigers are not very good this season and neither are the Bulldogs. They’ve scored a combined 16 points in losses to Kentucky and Arkansas in the last two games. The Aggies are coming off an impressive 41-38 win over Florida last week. Kellen Mond was the forgotten SEC quarterback and passed for 338 yards and three TDs last week. Meanwhile, Stanford transfer K.J. Costello has nine interceptions this season. Take Texas A&M on the road.

*Georgia is 3-0 after beating up on Tennessee 44-21 last week. They got off to a slow start in that one, but crushed the Vols in the second half. Alabama allowed 643 yards to Ole Miss last week, but still beat the Rebels 63-48. This is a match up of strong offenses as Alabama’s Mac Jones takes on Georgia’s Stetson Bennet. Georgia has the better defense and Alabama has more offensive weapons. Alabama at home and a tough week of practice for the defense. Take the Tide giving up the six points.

_____________________________

The NFL returns for Week 6 on Sunday and there are some great matchups. Let’s start with an AFC North tilt with Cleveland at Pittsburgh. Green Bay returns from a bye to take on Tampa Bay, while the Rams and 49ers meet in an NFC West matchup.

(note: Some of these picks were made by W&W Editor and are subject to change)

*The Browns don’t have Nick Chubb, but they didn’t need him last week in their 32-23 win over Indianapolis. Their defense picked off Philip Rivers twice and Baker Mayfield threw for 247 yards with two TDs and two INTs. They’ll face an undefeated Pittsburgh team that showed little rust after a bye in last week’s 38-29 win over Philadelphia. This one will come down to defense and the Steelers have one of the best in the league. Lay the points with Pittsburgh.

*Aaron Rodgers get a break when he meets up with Tom Brady, in what should be a fun game. Tampa Bay played last Thursday and they were shocked at Chicago 20-19. The Bucs missed Chris Godwin at wide receiver. He’s questionable for this one and Bucs could also use Leonard Fournette, who is not listed on the injury report. The Packers are getting Davante Adams back. That’s all Rodgers needs. Take the Packers on the road.

*The Rams took care of business the last two weeks against bad NFC teams in Washington (30-10) and the New York Giants (17-9). The Niners have looked bad against Philadelphia (25-20) and Miami (43-17) at home. Their secondary has been a mess and the offense has been awful with Jimmy Garoppolo struggling with an ankle injury. The Rams’ defense is much better and that will be the difference. Take the Rams on the road as the slight favorite.

NCAAF Free Predictions