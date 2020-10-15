College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 7

From Winners and Whiners
*Pitt has suffered the toughest losses in FBS this season. That includes a 31-30 overtime loss at Boston College and a 30-29 defeat to NC State home on Oct. 3. They are hoping that senior QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) can start in this game. Pickett threw for 266 yards last week with two TDs and a pick. His defense ranks third in the nation in sacks with 4.8 per game. Miami is led by senior QB D’Eriq King, who has six TDS and two picks. Those two picks came against Clemson. The Cards are good, but they haven’t really beaten anybody and Pickett should play in this one. Take the points and Pittsburgh on the road.
*Mississippi State and Mike Leach were riding high after a 44-34 opening road win over LSU. Well, the Tigers are not very good this season and neither are the Bulldogs. They’ve scored a combined 16 points in losses to Kentucky and Arkansas in the last two games. The Aggies are coming off an impressive 41-38 win over Florida last week. Kellen Mond was the forgotten SEC quarterback and passed for 338 yards and three TDs last week. Meanwhile, Stanford transfer K.J. Costello has nine interceptions this season. Take Texas A&M on the road.
*Georgia is 3-0 after beating up on Tennessee 44-21 last week. They got off to a slow start in that one, but crushed the Vols in the second half. Alabama allowed 643 yards to Ole Miss last week, but still beat the Rebels 63-48. This is a match up of strong offenses as Alabama’s Mac Jones takes on Georgia’s Stetson Bennet. Georgia has the better defense and Alabama has more offensive weapons. Alabama at home and a tough week of practice for the defense. Take the Tide giving up the six points.
_____________________________
The NFL returns for Week 6 on Sunday and there are some great matchups. Let’s start with an AFC North tilt with Cleveland at Pittsburgh. Green Bay returns from a bye to take on Tampa Bay, while the Rams and 49ers meet in an NFC West matchup.
(note: Some of these picks were made by W&W Editor and are subject to change)
*The Browns don’t have Nick Chubb, but they didn’t need him last week in their 32-23 win over Indianapolis. Their defense picked off Philip Rivers twice and Baker Mayfield threw for 247 yards with two TDs and two INTs. They’ll face an undefeated Pittsburgh team that showed little rust after a bye in last week’s 38-29 win over Philadelphia. This one will come down to defense and the Steelers have one of the best in the league. Lay the points with Pittsburgh.
*Aaron Rodgers get a break when he meets up with Tom Brady, in what should be a fun game. Tampa Bay played last Thursday and they were shocked at Chicago 20-19. The Bucs missed Chris Godwin at wide receiver. He’s questionable for this one and Bucs could also use Leonard Fournette, who is not listed on the injury report. The Packers are getting Davante Adams back. That’s all Rodgers needs. Take the Packers on the road.
*The Rams took care of business the last two weeks against bad NFC teams in Washington (30-10) and the New York Giants (17-9). The Niners have looked bad against Philadelphia (25-20) and Miami (43-17) at home. Their secondary has been a mess and the offense has been awful with Jimmy Garoppolo struggling with an ankle injury. The Rams’ defense is much better and that will be the difference. Take the Rams on the road as the slight favorite.
NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
Georgia State vs. Arkansas State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-15-2020
Will Cornelious Brown and Georgia State even their conference record as they travel to face Arkansas…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
SMU vs. Tulane Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2020
Will Shane Buechele and #17 SMU earn their fifth win of the year as they travel to the Big Easy to f…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
BYU vs. Houston Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-16-2020
The BYU Cougars will be going for their fifth consecutive win when they face the Houston Cougars on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Pittsburgh vs. Miami – FL Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
No. 13 Miami will be looking to bounce back from a primetime loss when it faces Pittsburgh on Saturd…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
USF vs. Temple Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Get the latest odds and predictions for this American Athletic Conference showdown between the USF B…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Navy vs. East Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Get the latest odds and predictions for this American Athletic Conference showdown between the Navy…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Auburn vs. South Carolina Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
In this NCAAF game, who will come out victorious? Will it be the Auburn Tigers on the road or the So…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kansas vs. West Virginia Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
The West Virginia Mountaineers hope to add some valuable padding to their 2-1 record in Saturday’s t…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Liberty vs. Syracuse Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Can Syracuse end the Flames four-game winning streak? The Flash shares his best picks for this conte…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
The Clemson Tigers will be looking to use the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as another stepping stone…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Kentucky has lost 17 consecutive games at Neyland Stadium. The Wildcats will be looking to snap thei…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Cincinnati vs. Tulsa Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
A pair of hot teams are going to square off when Tulsa hosts Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon. …
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas State vs. South Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
A pair of teams that have been dealing with injuries and COVID-19 at the quarterback position will s…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Western Kentucky vs. UAB Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will be going for their second consecutive win over the UAB Blazers…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Army vs. UTSA Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
We have non-conference tackle football to consider for Saturday and the Flash wonders if UTSA can st…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
We have an important ACC contest to consider and the Flash has the winning picks for you!!…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Duke vs. NC State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
A pair of high-scoring teams will face off on Saturday afternoon when North Carolina State hosts Duk…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Can Arkansas slow down a high-powered Ole Miss offense?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UCF vs. Memphis Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
We have AAC football and the Flash wonders if these two offenses can combine for more than 100 point…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
LSU vs. Florida Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
The LSU Tigers will be going for their second consecutive win over the Florida Gators when they play…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
North Texas vs. Middle Tennessee State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
The North Texas Mean Green will be trying to snap their three-game losing streak when they face the…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Virginia vs. Wake Forest Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Virginia could be without its starting quarterback when it travels to Wake Forest as a slight road f…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi St Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Will Kellen Mond and #11 Texas A&M build off last week’s win over #4 Florida when they face turn…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
UMass vs. Georgia Southern Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Get the latest odds and predictions for this non-conference battle when the UMass Minutemen take on…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
FIU vs. Charlotte Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Will FIU find a way to get their first win of the season as they travel to face Charlotte in Confere…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Marshall vs. Louisiana Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Can Marshall continue their strong road play and defeat Louisiana Tech?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
North Carolina (UNC) vs. Florida State Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Can Florida State get the upset at home against a high-scoring North Carolina team?…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
Will Phil Jurkovec and Boston College go on the road and pick up the win over #23 Virginia Tech on S…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Georgia vs. Alabama Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
The Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs collide in one of the most anticipated SEC meetings of…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com
Southern Miss vs. UTEP Prediction, Preview, and Odds – 10-17-2020
The Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles will be going for their sixth consecutive win over the UTEP M…
Continue on WinnersAndWhiners.com