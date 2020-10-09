College Football Free Predictions, Previews from Winners and Whiners: Week 6

From Winners and Whiners
This week, college football returns with a strong schedule for the second week in October and we have some great matchups including Clemson hosting Miami-Florida, Oklahoma vs. Texas and Florida at Texas A&M.
(note:Some of these picks were made by our Editor and are subject to change)
*No. 1 Clemson looked normal against a solid Virginia team last week, beating them by 18, but they didn’t cover the 27.5. Trevor Lawrence will see more athleticism on defense against a Miami team that didn’t play last week. The ‘Canes are 3-0 but haven’t been tested yet. They beat rival Florida State in their last game 52-10 on Sept. 26. D’Eriq King has lifted the Miami offense with 736 yards passing and 157 yards rushing. Miami will show a Clemson team that they are ready to compete, but not ready to overcome them. Take the points and the Hurricanes.
*Oklahoma faces No. 22 Texas in the Red River Showdown. Both teams can put points on the board and both defenses have many holes. The key here is at quarterback where young Spencer Rattler is 1-2 with 977 yards and 10 touchdowns. There’s a lot of pressure on him to put up points and Sam Ehlinger, whose Texas team is 1-3. This is the first time since 1999 that neither squad is in the Top 20. The Sooners have won the last two after Texas covered the previous six. Go back with the more experienced quarterback and Texas to cover.
*No 3. Florida takes on No. 20 Texas A&M from College Station. Florida has one of the premier quarterbacks in the nation in Kyle Trask and a great tight end in Kyle Pitts. Florida is really good and hasn’t their stride just yet. That’s thes cary part for a Texas A&M team that is coming off a 5224 loss at Alabama. They will need a huge performance from Kellen Mond, the senior quarterback who has 507 yards passing with four TDs and a pick. The Gators are just a little too good. Lay the points on the road with Florida.
_____________________________________
The NFL returns for Week 5 on Sunday and the league is still trying to hang on there despite COVID-19 issues on several teams. It wasn’t a good week for Bill O’Brien, who is no longer the head coach or GM with the Houston Texans. We do have some great matchups involving the Raiders and Chiefs, Philadelphia at Pittsburgh and Indianapolis at Cleveland.
*The Las Vegas Raiders tried to step up in class against Buffalo at home and fell 30-23 last week. Derek Carr has played well thus far and should have rookie WR Henry Ruggs III back from a hamstring injury. But the defense will have to be at their best against a Kansas City team that struggled to beat New England on Monday, without Cam Newton. Take the points with KC on a short week and the Raiders running the ball successfully with Josh Jacobs.
*The Eagles got off the schnide last week with an upset win over San Francisco on Sunday night football. They have just one victory on the season, but that’s good enough to put them in first place in the NFC East. Their defensive line was superb last week and Carson Wentz made enough plays to win. The face a well-rested Steelers team that was off due to the COVID-19 issues with the Titans last week. Pittsburgh’s defense is elite and this should be a very hard-hitting contest. A touchdown is too much to lay. Take the points and the Eagles in a low-scoring game.
*Indianapolis and Cleveland are 3-1 at this point in the season. Philip Rivers has been a nice addition to the Colts, but their defense has been incredible thus far, holding their last three opponents to just 29 combined points. They’ll have a big test against the Browns, who won’t have Nick Chubb (knee), but they do have Kareem Hunt. The Colts are No. 1 in overall defense and fourth against the run. That will be a challenge that the Colts will face and conquer. Take the Colts and the slight favorite on the road.
NCAAF Free Predictions
Presented by Winners and Whiners
