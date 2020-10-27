College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, highlighted by Ohio State at Penn State, LSU at Auburn, and Michigan State at Michigan.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Thursday, October 29

South Alabama at Georgia Southern

7:30 ESPN

Line: Georgia Southern -5, o/u: 51

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ga Southern

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Ga Southern

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Ga Southern

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ga Southern

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Ga Southern*

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ga Southern

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ga Southern

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Ga Southern

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ga Southern

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Ga Southern*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ga Southern

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Ga Southern*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Ga Southern

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Ga Southern

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: So Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Ga Southern

Results So Far

NEXT: Colorado State at Fresno State, Minnesota at Maryland