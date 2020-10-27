College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 9

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

By October 27, 2020 1:06 pm

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 9, highlighted by Ohio State at Penn State, LSU at Auburn, and Michigan State at Michigan.

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Thursday, October 29

South Alabama at Georgia Southern

7:30 ESPN
Line: Georgia Southern -5, o/u: 51
– Bet on this at BetMGM

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Ga Southern
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Ga Southern
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Ga Southern
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Ga Southern
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Ga Southern*
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Ga Southern
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Ga Southern
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Ga Southern
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Ga Southern
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Ga Southern*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Ga Southern
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Ga Southern*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Ga Southern
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Ga Southern
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: So Alabama
CONSENSUS PICK: Ga Southern

Results So Far

NEXT: Colorado State at Fresno State, Minnesota at Maryland

