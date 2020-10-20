College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by Alabama vs Tennessee, Iowa State vs Oklahoma State, Nebraska vs Ohio State and the start of the Big Ten season
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Thursday, October 22
Arkansas State at Appalachian State
7:30 ESPN
Line: Appalachian State -11, o/u: 66
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Appalachian State
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Appalachian State
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Appalachian State
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Appalachian State
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Appalachian State
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Appalachian State*
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Appalachian State
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Appalachian State*
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Appalachian State*
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Appalachian State*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Appalachian State*
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Appalachian State
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas State
CONSENSUS PICK: Appalachian State*
