College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 8

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 8, highlighted by Alabama vs Tennessee, Iowa State vs Oklahoma State, Nebraska vs Ohio State and the start of the Big Ten season

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Thursday, October 22

Arkansas State at Appalachian State

7:30 ESPN

Line: Appalachian State -11, o/u: 66

Gill Alexander, VSIN: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Appalachian State

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Appalachian State

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Appalachian State

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Appalachian State

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Appalachian State

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Appalachian State*

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Appalachian State

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Appalachian State*

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Appalachian State*

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Appalachian State*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Appalachian State*

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Appalachian State

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Arkansas State

CONSENSUS PICK: Appalachian State*

