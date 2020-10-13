College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, highlighted by Alabama vs Georgia, LSU vs Florida, Pitt at Miami
* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.
Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction
Wednesday, October 14
Coastal Carolina at Louisiana
7:30 ESPN
Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 50.5
– Bet on this at BetMGM
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Louisiana
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisiana *
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Louisiana
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Louisiana
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Coastal Carolina
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Louisiana*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Coastal Carolina
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Louisiana
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Louisiana*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Coastal Carolina
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Louisiana*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Louisiana
CONSENSUS PICK: Louisiana*
