College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 7

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 7, highlighted by Alabama vs Georgia, LSU vs Florida, Pitt at Miami

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

Wednesday, October 14

7:30 ESPN

Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 50.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Louisiana

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: COMING

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Louisiana *

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Louisiana

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Louisiana

Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Coastal Carolina

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Louisiana*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Coastal Carolina

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Louisiana

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Louisiana

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Louisiana*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Coastal Carolina

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Louisiana*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Louisiana

CONSENSUS PICK: Louisiana*

Results So Far

NEXT: Georgia State at Arkansas State, SMU at Tulane