College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY NETWORK

CFN Expert Picks

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Oklahoma vs Texas, Florida at Texas A&M, Tennessee at Georgia and Miami at Clemson

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 46-20, ATS: 30-36
@beatingthebook, VSIN
Patrick Conn: SU: 47-19, ATS: 38-28
@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com
Jeff Feyerer: SU: 44-22, ATS: 40-26
@JeffFeyererFightingIrishWire.com
Pete Fiutak: SU: 46-20, ATS: 36-30
@PeteFiutakCFN
Dan Harralson: SU: 47-19, ATS: 35-31
@danharralson, VolsWire.com
Phil Harrison: SU: 44-22, ATS: 39-27
@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com
Clint Lamb: SU: 43-23, ATS: 35-31
@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com
Jeremy Mauss: SU: 44-22, ATS: 30-36
@MWCWire, MWwire.com
Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 22-13, ATS: 19-16
Kegan Reneau: SU: 42-24, ATS: 36-30
@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com
Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 48-18, ATS: 43-23
@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com
Nick Shepkowski: SU: 46-20, ATS: 38-28
@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com
Scott Steehn: SU: 38-28, ATS: 36-30
@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com
Keith Stewart: SU: 47-19, ATS: 42-24
WinnersandWhiners.com
Brian Stultz: SU: 45-21 ATS: 37-29
@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com
Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 24-42, ATS: 31-35
CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 47-19, ATS: 39-27

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …
– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida
– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami
– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*

Game previews to come throughout the week

Thursday, October 8

Tulane at Houston

7:30 ESPN
Line: Houston -7, o/u: 60
Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston
Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Houston
Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Houston
Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston
Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Houston
Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston
Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Tulane
Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston*
Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston
Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Tulane
Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Houston
Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Houston
Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston*
Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane
Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Houston*
Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tulane
CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

