College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 6

College football expert picks, predictions for Week 5, highlighted by Oklahoma vs Texas, Florida at Texas A&M, Tennessee at Georgia and Miami at Clemson

Experts, Results So Far …

Gill Alexander: SU: 46-20, ATS: 30-36

@beatingthebook, VSIN

Patrick Conn: SU: 47-19, ATS: 38-28

@PatSportsGuy, LonghornsWire.com

Jeff Feyerer: SU: 44-22, ATS: 40-26

@JeffFeyerer, FightingIrishWire.com

Pete Fiutak: SU: 46-20, ATS: 36-30

@PeteFiutak, CFN

Dan Harralson: SU: 47-19, ATS: 35-31

@danharralson, VolsWire.com

Phil Harrison: SU: 44-22, ATS: 39-27

@PhilHarrisonBW, BuckeyesWire.com

Clint Lamb: SU: 43-23, ATS: 35-31

@ClintRLamb, RollTideWire.com

Jeremy Mauss: SU: 44-22, ATS: 30-36

@MWCWire, MWwire.com

Big Game Ben Niewoehner: SU: 22-13, ATS: 19-16

Kegan Reneau: SU: 42-24, ATS: 36-30

@KeganReneau, SoonersWire.com

Johnny Rosenstein: SU: 48-18, ATS: 43-23

@JohnnyParlay11, SportsBookWire.com

Nick Shepkowski: SU: 46-20, ATS: 38-28

@Shep670, FightingIrishWire.com

Scott Steehn: SU: 38-28, ATS: 36-30

@Steehnroller, WinnersandWhiners.com

Keith Stewart: SU: 47-19, ATS: 42-24

WinnersandWhiners.com

Brian Stultz: SU: 45-21 ATS: 37-29

@BrianJStultz, AuburnWire.com

Clucko The Chicken (a coin flip): SU: 24-42, ATS: 31-35

CONSENSUS PICK: SU: 47-19, ATS: 39-27

If there’s an *next to the pick, that means the team will win, but not cover.

INSTRUCTIONS: Make your pick against the spread. For example …

– If you think Florida will win -7 over Miami: Florida

– If you think Miami will win outright: Miami

– If you think Florida will win, but NOT cover: Florida*

Game previews to come throughout the week

Thursday, October 8

Tulane at Houston

7:30 ESPN

Line: Houston -7, o/u: 60

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Houston

Patrick Conn, Longhorns Wire: Houston

Jeff Feyerer, Fighting Irish Wire: Houston

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Houston

Dan Harralson, Vols Wire: Houston

Phil Harrison, Buckeyes Wire: Houston

Clint Lamb, Roll Tide Wire: Tulane

Jeremy Mauss, MW Wire: Houston*

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN: Houston

Kegan Reneau, Sooners Wire: Tulane

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire: Houston

Nick Shepkowski, Fighting Irish Wire: Houston

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners: Houston*

Keith Stewart, WinnersandWhiners: Tulane

Brian Stultz, Auburn Wire: Houston*

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Tulane

CONSENSUS PICK: Houston

NEXT: Louisville at Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech at North Carolina