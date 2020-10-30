College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 9

Friday Games

What about Maryland would possibly make you think it’s about to do something positive? It might, and the 43-3 loss to Northwestern might have simply been an ugly opening performance, but until the program shows it can be good at college football, the Minnesota -19 is a freaking gift.

I keep wanting to make East Carolina better, and it’s in direct conflict by my unwavering inability to think Tulsa really is just that good. The world seems to agree with the line dropping from Tulsa -19 to -17, which is about right.

Wyoming is going to show its defense is better than it was in the opener against Nevada. It’s not giving the Hawaii guys enough credit for their toughness, but it’s going to be around 80 in Honolulu at gametime, and around 25 in Laramie. It’s in Laramie, and it’s Hawaii -1. If the Rainbow Warriors can win this, it’s time to really believe they’re a major Mountain West player.

12:00 ET Gametimes

Don’t be thrown by Clemson not having Trevor Lawrence against Boston College. If you liked the Tigers before the news, stick with them. It’s not like the running game and D don’t work, and DJ Uiagalelei is just that good. BC was a bit of a gift at -32, and now it’s all over the board. Like the Eagles at -28, stay away at -24.

Which Kentucky is going to show up? It always has the ability to get the knuckleball working, but Georgia has had two weeks to sit and groove on the loss to Alabama. The 17 seems like a lot, through, after the line opened up at Dawgs -13. Georgia could win easily and still not cover.

If you learned anything about Cincinnati with the win over SMU, it’s never underestimate what this program’s style can do to the high-powered teams. The 6.5 isn’t asking for a whole lot, but at some point, one of the dangerous offensive teams on the slate will do what the Bearcats can’t with the passing game. Like Cincinnati, but if you’re into the Tigers, the +200 on the money line is enticing.

How much do you think the rivalry side of Michigan vs. Michigan State will matter? If you like the Wolverines – and you should – the line moving around as much as it has matters. The 23 isn’t asking for the world, but it’s going to go up by gametime when the Michigan investment crowd kicks in.

West Virginia vs. Kansas State is about as much of a toss-up as it gets. At home, the Mountaineers are now giving up 5 after going down to 3 before bumping back up. All that did was bump up the +170 on the K-State money line.

If this matters to you in either way, I went back-and-forth just like a Cameo song on Coastal Carolina at Georgia State. The injury concern with Grayson McCall changed up the line, but CCU’s Fred Payton can play. I like the idea that the Chanticleers are more than just the quarterback, but Georgia State can ball. Lukewarm like Coastal Carolina, love the over on the 55.5.

Has Kansas shown you anything so far? Iowa State is favored by 28, but it could be 20, 30, 35, whatever. Kansas will play down to the line.

Florida Atlantic is going to be good. I think it’s going to be good. I’m guessing it’s going to end up being good. I don’t really know if it’s going to be good, but this might be one of those teams that all of a sudden finds its footing and starts to roll. I’ll give away 4 to UTSA to find out.

Tulane hasn’t figured it out yet. It’s got the talent and coaching in place to be better, but until it is, Tulane – flaky D and all – at home -3.5 isn’t bad. The world thinks so – it was originally a Pick.

Illinois is better than it looked against Wisconsin. Purdue isn’t as good as it looked against Iowa. The Boilermakers should win, but watch out for the Illini to at least be far stronger and far more productive offensively no that they’re not dealing with the Badgers. The 7.5 Illinois is getting is too high, and the +240 on the money line isn’t bad.

I started the year thinking Syracuse was way undervalued, but I’m better now. LOVED the Orange last week getting a bazillion points against Clemson, but now like Wake Forest even though the 10.5 is not up to 14 on the road.

NEXT: 2:00 to 3:30 ET Gametimes