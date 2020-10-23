College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

– Contact/Follow @PeteFiutak

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

Week 8 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 8 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 8 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 7 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

– Week 8 10 Best College Picks vs. The Spread

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 8

Friday Games

You want the veteran Illinois team or the Wisconsin team full of new offensive parts? You know exactly what’s going to happen – the Badgers are going to run, they’re going to pound away, the defense is going to be great, and Graham Mertz will be a name you’ll care about. The line went from 20, to 19 to 20.5. You’re fine with Bucky at any of that.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

Louisiana people are swearing up and down that the team is about to show up large against UAB. Ehhhhhhh, not sold, but the line started at UAB -3 to Ragin’ Cajuns -2.5. The Blazers have been air-tight with the lines playing well, but you’ve been warned.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

You’re not going to watch Tulsa vs. USF, but you should – it’ll be entertaining. The Bulls seem like they’re about to turn a corner under new head man Jeff Scott, but Tulsa might just be that good – it beat UCF and pushed Oklahoma State. The 11.5, though are too many points to give away to a USF team that should keep this close at home.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

12:00 ET Gametimes

I’ve only repeated this patented-but-altered line a million times this week. If you’re telling me I’m walking into the stadium up 46.5-0 …

Of course Clemson should and will blowout Syracuse. Of course it can win 75-0 if it really wants to. I don’t care. I’m right now winning by almost seven touchdowns.

With all that theoretical hoo-ha said, the point total is 62?! Clemson could have that in the first half.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

Okay, hotshot. You wanted to play college football season, now go out there and be good at college football. Nebraska, you’re supposed to be Nebraska. You’re supposed to be a powerhouse. Go act like it against Ohio State. (Oh, by the way, liked the Buckeyes at 23.5, hate them at -27. If you have a strong feeling either way, go with it.)

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

Will North Carolina be extra jacked for NC State after last week’s clunker against Florida State. Yeah, and NC State not having starting QB Devin Leary is an ish, too. Like NC State +15.5 anyway in what might be a surprising shootout.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

Until proven otherwise, pick against Kansas pick against Kansas pick against Kansas pick against Kansas pick against Kansas pick against … what’s the spread? Does it matter? Not really. Pick against Kansas pick against Kansas pick against … who’s is playing? Does it matter? Not really. Pick against Kansas pick against Kansas pick against Kansas … Kansas State -20? Yeah, whatever. Pick against Kansas …

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

Coastal Carolina is the real deal. However, ask Appalachian State over the years what Georgia Southern can do when it’s got the knuckleball working. Be a little afraid of the Eagle option attack taking over – it’s working a whole lot better than it did last year – but again, Coastal Carolina is for real. Giving away 5.5 shouldn’t matter.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Just how desperate is Auburn going to be? Will it finally figure out how to get the ball to its NFL wide receivers? Against this Ole Miss defense, yeah – and given away three isn’t asking a lot. Let’s put it this way. If Bo Nix can’t be a 60-minute man and put together a full game this week …

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

This can go either way for Oklahoma. Either it pivots from the win over Texas and becomes the Oklahoma we all know and love, or this team just doesn’t have that it factor like it has so far in the Lincoln Riley era. Or Gary Patterson and his coaching staff pitch a gem at home. It’ll cost you 6.5 points to find out – and it’ll be worth it.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

Temple, Memphis, over over over over over over over over … what’s the point total? It doesn’t matter. Over over over over over over. This Memphis defense would give up 500 yards to your mom and ten friends. The 13.5 Memphis is giving away is a bit too rich for my blood, and okay, the 70 is too high. I’ll take my chances. Over over over over over …

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

Permit me to nerd out for a moment – I’m looking forward to UTEP vs. Charlotte. UTEP winning this year is like seeing a kid get a B- after bombing math tests for the better part of a decade. Charlotte should be better than it has been, but the 16 it’s giving away is WAY too generous.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

YOU deal with this Florida State vs. Louisville thing, because I sure as heck fire have no interest in figuring it out. I don’t believe for a second that FSU has turned some sort of a corner, and I don’t believe Louisville is going to suddenly rising up out of this funk. I loved FSU +9, hate it now that it’s +4 – my name is Fiu, and this is between allyou.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

America, the world just handed you Michigan State -11 vs. Rutgers after starting out at 14. This whole Big Ten thing is just starting, and if we’ve learned anything so far this year, anything can happen – what’s up, Arkansas? But if Rutgers all of a sudden becomes anything other than totally miserable at college football, that’s not your fault.

– CFN Game Preview, Prediction

NEXT: 1:00 to 3:30 ET Gametimes