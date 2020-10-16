College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 7

Before we get started here, whatever you do, take the over on the point total.

All of them.

Same amount, low, on every over on every game, and you’re going to win.

No matter how much I beg, how much I plead, or how much is desperately ask you to take the under, take the over.

I might try to trick you. I might try to reason that there’s no way two teams can put up that many points. I might try to do things that will make you say, “you told me you’d say that,” please, for the love of the 20 of 27 games last week that obliterated the total, and in honor of an Arkansas State-Georgia State game that ate the 72 as a light snack.

Take the over.

Friday Games

After begging you to take the over, why did the number go down on SMU-Tulane from a 70.5 point total to 64.5? Our official prediction has it way under, but that’s wrong – these two teams should blast away, even with the Mustangs missing two key parts of the offense. It would’ve been nice if Tulane could’ve kept the +9 it opened at, but it’s not a bad play at +6.5.

We still don’t know what Houston is quite yet. It was a hot turnover mess – mmmmmm, hot turnover mess – against Tulane in its opener, but BYU won’t let the other Cougars get away with that. This is a true toss-up, the +170 isn’t that bad on the Houston side (even though BYU should come out angry after getting pushed by UTSA).

12:00 ET Gametimes

Clemson might just throttled back a bit on Georgia Tech. The Tigers have been great in the recent years in the series – duh – but they games haven’t always been blowouts. The statement was made against Miami last week. This week, get in, get out, get on with the season. Be careful of a few late plucky scores from the Yellow Jackets – that Clemson -27 hasn’t budged an inch.

As it turns out, Miami didn’t really beat anyone before facing Clemson. The line against Pitt went from Canes -11 up to 13.5 with everyone worrying about Panther QB Kenny Pickett’s injured ankle. Whatever. John Congemi could be under center and Pitt is covering the double digits.

(In quiet whisper voice …) Pitt +400 on the money line. Give it a thought.

I have a thing for South Carolina football for absolutely no justifiable reason, other than that it should always be a whole lot better than it is. Auburn isn’t scoring enough and it’s not utilizing its NFL weapons like it should be. The Gamecocks could win this outright, and they’re getting 3.5.

You try figuring out Kentucky, because I sure can’t. Tennessee was giving away seven at home, but the line dripped to six – this UK team is just funky enough to pull this off. It might be a stay away, but if you like the Wildcats outright, I’m not telling you no.

Navy isn’t good, East Carolina should be a whole lot better than it’s been playing, and this is one of those games that I feel like I’m going to be really, really wrong on one way or another. Navy is on the road and ECU is way overdue, but if Navy goes Navy and comes up with one of those 439-yard rushing days, I’m sorry.

No pressure, Texas State and South Alabama, but be as good as the weeknight Sun Belt games. All joking aside, these two should rip apart the 58 point total, and South Alabama at home should be stronger – the lines are better. Texas State is fun, but it’s not winning.

Temple got its mediocre opening game performance out of the way last week. USF getting 11 points seems like a whole lot against a team that still hasn’t proven anything, but that’s about right. Eventually, the Owls are going to hammer someone at home for a 27-6 type of win.

I’m sorry. I know this pick is wrong, but I’m physically incapable of taking Liberty over a Power Five program. Syracuse can’t block anyone, it’s without QB Tommy DeVito and star S Andre Cisco, and this season is quickly falling into the abyss. Go with Liberty because it’s the smart play, but I can’t do it myself. I’m getting points with an ACC team at home.

West Virginia, no hoo-ha here. You’re at home against a miserable Kansas team. If you’re the team I think you are, you walk into that stadium down 22.5, you thank the public that it’s not the 27 it opened at, and you brush that aside by halftime.

Is UTSA … good? It gave BYU a hard time last week, and Army suddenly doesn’t quite look the part. I had a theory that the service academies were at a big advantage early in the season because they were in shape. That wasn’t true for Navy, but it sure was for Army. That advantage seems to be gone. Like I said for the Navy-East Carolina game, don’t be mad if the super-option team rolls up a twisted rushing yardage total, but UTSA +240 on the money line is nice.

I keep waiting for WKU to be good, and it’s just not – at least offensively. Even so, UAB giving away 13.5 in a game that will struggle to hit the 44.5 point total is a tad obnoxious.

Here’s the deal, Louisville. I’ll start thinking you can do something like cover a 17 point spread on the road against a team like Notre Dame when you do something like cover a 17 point spread on the road against a team like Notre Dame. However, that’s right at the number and what it should be. If it dips back down – it started at 14 and hovered at 16.5 – go ahead and like the Cardinals.

