College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 6

12:00 ET Gametimes

Texas A&M has yet to win a really, really, really big game under Jimbo Fisher. It won a few mid-range ones, but beating Florida would be a program changer, while a loss would mean a 1-2 start with a trip to Mississippi State up next. You know how this is going to go against the Gators – the only question is whether or not you believe in the 6.5. (hint: you should)

North Carolina plays way too many close games, it doesn’t roll the good teams when it wins, and Virginia Tech is better – at least if it’s healthy. The return of QB Hendon Hooker helps, and it would be nice if the line bounces back up – UNC -4 after starting -7 – but the Hokies might win this outright. Unfortunately, the Hokies at +155 on the money line isn’t enticing enough.

Just how screwed up is the line on LSU vs. Missouri? If this was in Baton Rouge – like it was supposed to be – this is LSU -20ish or so, but because it moved to Mizzou thanks to hurricane concerns, it’s at around -14. This is a plucky MU team that will fight for a full four quarters, but we all might be getting a bargain basement line on LSU here.

Oklahoma – Texas is as coin-flipy as it gets. Here’s the problem. Oklahoma is better than 1-2, but it couldn’t close in the losses to Kansas State and Iowa State because Spencer Rattler needs more at-bats. On the other side, Texas might be just plain meh. In what should be a dead-even game – it’s OU -2.5 – if everything is even, one side has the four-year starter, the other has the guy who hasn’t come through with games on the line.

One other thing – the over on the 72 is calling you, but don’t take the bait. Neither team is playing a whole lot of D, but 72 is still a big ask. It’s the fun early game, so of course you’re going to go over – just don’t go huge.

I know a few guys jumping all over Liberty -19.5 over ULM. With that caveat, ehhhhhhhhhhhh. ULM has been miserable so far, but the Liberty defense hasn’t been anything special and the Warhawk O is starting to get its legs. If this is 55-0 Liberty, I’ll tip my cap, but … ehhhhhhhhhhhh.

Is NC State good? Its defense hasn’t been anything to get fired up about, but I’m not about to get into a twist over getting rocked by a strong Virginia Tech team a few weeks ago – even if the Hokies were missing a ton of guys. Try this. I don’t think NC State is all that good, but I’m happy to take the 8 against Virginia to find out, and after beating Pitt on the road last week, I’m curious on the +250 money line play.

Speaking of money line plays …

You’re never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever going to do it, but at least give some thought to Vanderbilt +425 on the money line at home against South Carolina. You know the Commodores are going to score around 17 points, but that D could hold that O to 16. However, if you believe the Gamecocks can and will score 28, like them at -13.5.

Duke isn’t very good at college football this season. Syracuse isn’t very good at college football this season. Getting one point shouldn’t matter, but it’s the principle of the thing – the Orange as an underdog at home to Duke is insulting. Like the Orange you believe they can keep Duke from generating 19 sacks.

If you can get Army -29 somewhere against The Citadel, consider it. The Citadel trying to throw the ball in comeback mode makes the world a sadder place.

