College football final thoughts, a few predictions, and some investment advice to make your life a heck of a lot better than it currently is.

This is all for spits, giggles, and entertainment purposes only, however, just in case you dabble …

Week 5 Fearless Predictions, Game Previews

– Week 5 Schedule, Times, Lines, Previews

– CFN Fearless Predictions & Game Previews

– Week 5 Expert Picks & Predictions: College

– Week 4 Expert Picks & Predictions: NFL

College Football Betting Advice, Final Thoughts, Week 5

As we get started with the Saturday games, BYU is hosting Louisiana Tech. On Friday night. The line is cranking up from BYU -22 to -24.5, and it might only go way up from there. Louisiana Tech is good enough to keep this from getting out of hand, but I get it – it’s been zero fun, sir, to be on the wrong end of this Cougar juggernaut over its first two games.

12:00 ET Gametimes

What, exactly, about that offensive performance against Ole Miss would lead you to believe that Florida isn’t going to be an offensive powerhouse all year? South Carolina has talent. It has a defense. It has good enough passing game to screw you up late, but if you can get this at 17.5, you’re happy.

Is that really right? TCU has beaten Texas in four of the last five years? AND you’re getting 11.5 with the Horned Frogs? Texas is a much, much better team, and it might just bounce back from whatever that was against Texas Tech and rock, but this D once again isn’t tackling. Love the over on the 63, like never messing around with a trend – especially if you can get +12. That +340 on the money line isn’t too bad, either.

The Tennessee-Missouri line has been hovering around Vols -12.5. Ehhhhhh, that seems way rich for Tennessee to be giving away that much to anyone in the SEC. The Tigers are going to keep pressing for four quarters, even if they get down early.

I’m trying to love you, NC State. I’ve been in your corner all offseason that 2019 was just a blip, everything will flip back around, and then … yuck. The defense is awful, the offense is going to be inconsistent, and now you get a Pitt team that’s going to pay rent in your backfield. However, be careful, everyone. Pitt -14 is just about right for this.

Good luck trying to figure out East Carolina at Georgia State. The line is sort of irrelevant – it started at Panthers -6, got down to -1, and now is at -2. That’s probably right in what should be a close game, but don’t measure anything – like last week’s ECU loss – that happens against UCF the week before. This is as coin-flippy as it gets.

Arkansas State should be much more than three points better than Coastal Carolina, but that -3 line just feels like a tease. This is one of those moments when you go with the stronger team, and have a short memory if it doesn’t work out.

I have a bad habit of trying to make picks happen – at least once in a while. I’m trying to make this West Virginia team a thing, because it should be. It’s a home underdog, Baylor is probably being handed an extra two points because it played Kansas last week, and Neal Brown is too good a coach to let this Mountaineer thing slide for too much longer.

At the very least, UTSA has been fun. It’s 3-0, the offense is working, and the defense is … bad. UAB is coming off a crushing performance against South Alabama that’s being a bit blown up a bit in the lines. UTSA should be able to keep up enough to cover the 20.

If you’re that weird to be interested in Liberty hosting North Alabama … check that. There’s nothing weird about going to the window. Of course you’re going Liberty -30.5. This team isn’t going to take it light and easy on anyone. It’s going to need to pour it on whenever it has a chance, and it’s going to run for 300 yards in this.

NEXT: 3:30 to 4:00 ET Gametimes