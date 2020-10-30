Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Center Parc Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ESPNU

Coastal Carolina (5-0) vs Georgia State (2-2) Game Preview

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

How is Coastal Carolina doing this? How has it turned into the darling of the Group of Five crowd?

QB Grayson McCall has been ultra-efficient – more on this in a moment – the team doesn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, and the offensive line has been wonderful.

The running game might have been stuffed by Georgia Southern last week, but the offensive balance is there to keep Georgia State on its heels, especially its shaky secondary. The Panthers might statistically have a good run defense, but that’s because everyone keeps bombing away – they’ve allowed close 1,000 passing yards over the last two games.

However …

Why Georgia State Will Win

How healthy is McCall? He’s questionable at best with what’s being called an upper body injury. He’s likely out, but his potential to play hasn’t been totally squashed.

Fred Payton is a decent veteran quarterback, but McCall is the star freshman who has been a catalyst for the Chanticleers to go from potentially good to outstanding.

Georgia State has the Sun Belt’s best pass rush and the league’s highest-scoring offense. The running game is consistently magnificent hitting 210 yards or more in every game, with an efficient enough passing attack to balance it out.

Coastal Carolina’s linebackers are strong, and the team has enough quickness up front to get be a bother, but the Panthers play with a good enough tempo to make this a shootout. So …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Payton keep up and take advantage of the Panther secondary that can get bombed on? He’s accurate enough and experienced enough to be just fine in the offense, but he doesn’t add the spark of McCall.

Georgia State’s offense is going to start scoring and keep scoring, but this is a tough Coastal Carolina team that will hold up against the run well enough to hold serve.

College GameDay is rolling into Atlanta, and the afternoon game will be worth it.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia State Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 41, Georgia State 34

Coastal Carolina -3, o/u: 59.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

