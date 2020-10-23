Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Game Preview

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern prediction and game preview.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Coastal Carolina (4-0) vs Georgia Southern (3-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college football, go to BetMGM

Why Georgia Southern Will Win

That’s the Georgia Southern running game we all know and love.

It was great throughout last season on the way to a bowl appearance, but it failed to hit the 300-yard mark over the last five games and didn’t get there over the first two games this year. The virus had a lot to do with the team being inconsistent, but now it’s starting to roll.

340 yards against ULM, 309 against UMass, and … okay, so those might be the two worst teams playing college football’s but the Eagles are warmed up and rolling again.

Unlike last year, Georgia Southern is great on third downs and is amazing at controlling the clock, keeping the ball for a nation-leading 35:12 a game.

Why Coastal Carolina Will Win

The Chanticleer offensive balance is terrific, and Georgia Southern doesn’t quite have the defensive front line to handle it.

On the year the Coastal Carolina O has thrown for 930 yards and ran for 807, it has owned third downs – it’s third in the nation converting 60% of the time – and it’s connecting on the downfield throws. Grayson McCall is averaging close to 11 yards per throws with just one interception so far. He’s going to press the Eagle defense from the start.

What’s Going To Happen

The Coastal Carolina season has been fantastic so far, but it got hit by both Campbell and Louisiana for over 200 yards on the ground. Can it handle the option attack that’s coming? Sort of, but Georgia Southern can’t handle the offensive balance of the Chanticleers.

The Eagle secondary just isn’t good enough to hold up as the top 25 Coastal Carolina team keeps rolling along as the new star of the Sun Belt.

Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Line

Coastal Carolina 37, Georgia Southern 23

Bet on Coastal Carolina vs Georgia Southern with BetMGM

Coastal Carolina -5.5, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 3

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween