Coaches Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

By CollegeFootballNews.com |
October 31, 2020 10:59 pm
What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 9 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 9 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-2 (13)
24. Michigan Wolverines 1-1 (14)
23. Northwestern Wildcats 2-0 (NR)
22. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (NR)
21. Army Black Knights 6-1 (25)
20. USC Trojans 0-0 (20)
19. Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 (24)
18 SMU Mustangs 6-1 (23)
17. Iowa State Cyclones 4-2 (22)
16. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-1 (6)
15. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (18)
14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (21)
13. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (15)
12. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (11)
11. Indiana Hoosiers 2-0 (19)
10. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (12)
9. BYU Cougars 6-0 (10)
8. Florida Gators 3-1 (9)
7. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1 (8)
6. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (7)
5. Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 (5)
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-0 (4)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 7-0 (1)
