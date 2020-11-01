Coaches Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 9

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 9 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the Coaches Poll Top 25 after Week 9 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-2 (13)

24. Michigan Wolverines 1-1 (14)

23. Northwestern Wildcats 2-0 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 4-2 (NR)

21. Army Black Knights 6-1 (25)

20. USC Trojans 0-0 (20)

19. Oklahoma Sooners 4-2 (24)

18 SMU Mustangs 6-1 (23)

17. Iowa State Cyclones 4-2 (22)

16. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-1 (6)

15. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (18)

14. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 6-0 (21)

13. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (15)

12. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (11)

11. Indiana Hoosiers 2-0 (19)

10. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (12)

9. BYU Cougars 6-0 (10)

8. Florida Gators 3-1 (9)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 4-1 (8)

6. Cincinnati Bearcats 5-0 (7)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 4-1 (5)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6-0 (4)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 2-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 6-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 7-0 (1)