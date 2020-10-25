Coaches Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 8 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

Last week's ranking in parentheses.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Memphis Tigers 3-1 (NR)

24. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (NR)

23. Army Black Knights 6-1 (NR)

22. Auburn Tigers 3-2 (NR)

21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (24)

20. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-1 (7)

19. Boise State Broncos 1-0 (NR)

18. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (25)

17. USC Trojans 0-0 (23)

16. Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (19)

15. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (15)

14. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-1 (13)

13. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (T11)

12. BYU Cougars 5-0 (T11)

11. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (10)

10. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (9)

9. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (17)

8. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (14)

7. Florida Gators 2-1 (8)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (6)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (4)

4. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (5)

3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 6-0 (1)