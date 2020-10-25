Coaches Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 8

shares
By CollegeFootballNews.com |
October 24, 2020 11:28 pm
What will the 2020 Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 8 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the AP Poll Top 25 after Week 8 of the college football season. Again, this is a projection and not the real AP Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. Memphis Tigers 3-1 (NR)
24. Oklahoma Sooners 3-2 (NR)
23. Army Black Knights 6-1 (NR)
22. Auburn Tigers 3-2 (NR)
21. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 5-0 (24)
20. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-1 (7)
19. Boise State Broncos 1-0 (NR)
18. Marshall Thundering Herd 5-0 (25)
17. USC Trojans 0-0 (23)
16. Kansas State Wildcats 4-1 (19)
15. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (15)
14. North Carolina Tar Heels 5-1 (13)
13. Miami Hurricanes 5-1 (T11)
12. BYU Cougars 5-0 (T11)
11. Cincinnati Bearcats 4-0 (10)
10. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (9)
9. Michigan Wolverines 1-0 (17)
8. Wisconsin Badgers 1-0 (14)
7. Florida Gators 2-1 (8)
6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 4-0 (6)
5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (4)
4. Ohio State Buckeyes 1-0 (5)
3. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 5-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 5-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 6-0 (1)
