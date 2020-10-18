Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 7 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 7. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (NR)

24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (25)

23. USC Trojans 0-0 (24)

22. Marshall Thundering Herd 4-0 (NR)

21. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (NR)

20. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (22)

19. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (20)

18. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19)

17. Virginia Tech Hokies 3-1 (23)

16. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (16)

15. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (15)

14. SMU Mustangs 5-0 (18)

13. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-1 (6)

12. BYU Cougars 4-0 (13)

11. Miami Hurricanes 4-1 (12)

10. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (10)

9. Florida Gators 2-1 (9)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (8)

7. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (11)

6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (7)

5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (3)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (4)

3. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (5)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 5-0 (1)