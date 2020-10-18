Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 7

shares
What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 7 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 7. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 4-0 (NR)
24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (25)
23. USC Trojans 0-0 (24)
22. Marshall Thundering Herd 4-0 (NR)
21. NC State Wolfpack 4-1 (NR)
20. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (22)
19. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (20)
18. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19)
17. Virginia Tech Hokies 3-1 (23)
16. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (16)
15. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (15)
14. SMU Mustangs 5-0 (18)
13. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-1 (6)
12. BYU Cougars 4-0 (13)
11. Miami Hurricanes 4-1 (12)
10. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (10)
9. Florida Gators 2-1 (9)
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (8)
7. Texas A&M Aggies 3-1 (11)
6. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (7)
5. Georgia Bulldogs 3-1 (3)
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 4-0 (4)
3. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (5)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 4-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 5-0 (1)
