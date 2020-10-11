Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

shares
What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 6 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 6. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR)
24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (NR)
23. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (NR)
22. UCF Knights 2-1 (25)
21. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (24)
20. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (12)
19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (23)
18. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (21)
17. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19)
16. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (17)
15. Miami Hurricanes 3-1 (7)
14. BYU Cougars 5-0 (15)
13. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (14)
12. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (13)
11. Florida Gators 2-1 (T3)
10. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (11)
9. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (20)
8. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (10)
7. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (8)
6. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-0 (9)
5. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)
4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (5)
3. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (T3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 4-0 (1)
