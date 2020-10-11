Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 6

What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 6 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 6. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. USC Trojans 0-0 (NR)

24. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (NR)

23. Kansas State Wildcats 3-1 (NR)

22. UCF Knights 2-1 (25)

21. Iowa State Cyclones 3-1 (24)

20. Tennessee Volunteers 2-1 (12)

19. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (23)

18. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (21)

17. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (19)

16. Oregon Ducks 0-0 (17)

15. Miami Hurricanes 3-1 (7)

14. BYU Cougars 5-0 (15)

13. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (14)

12. Auburn Tigers 2-1 (13)

11. Florida Gators 2-1 (T3)

10. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (11)

9. Texas A&M Aggies 2-1 (20)

8. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (10)

7. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (8)

6. North Carolina Tar Heels 4-0 (9)

5. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)

4. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 3-0 (5)

3. Georgia Bulldogs 3-0 (T3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 3-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 4-0 (1)