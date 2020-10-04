Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 5

shares
share
pin
sms
send
email
What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 5 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.
– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
– Coaches Poll Rankings Greatest Programs of All-Time
This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 5. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.
Last week’s ranking in parentheses.
25. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (NR)
24. Texas Longhorns 2-1 (9)
23. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (NR)
22. Kansas State Wildcats 2-1 (NR)
21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (NR)
20. Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 (13)
19. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (NR)
18. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (21)
17. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 (23)
16. Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (20)
15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (19)
14. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (18)
13. BYU Cougars 4-0 (22)
12. LSU Tigers 1-1 (17)
11. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (15)
10. Auburn Tigers 1-1 (7)
9. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-0 (11)
8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (10)
7. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (8)
6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)
5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (5)
4. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (4)
3. Florida Gators 2-0 (3)
2. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (2)
1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)
coaches college football rankings, Coaches Poll, Coaches Poll football, coaches poll week 5, coaches rankings, coaches top 25, coaches top 25 prediction, coaches top 25 rankings, college football poll, College Football Rankings, CFN, Coaches Poll, Features, News, Polls Rankings, Teams Conferences, Week 5
shares
share
pin
sms
send
email