Coaches Poll Top 25 Projection, Rankings Prediction: Week 5

What will the 2020 USA Today Coaches Poll probably be after the Week 5 games? It’s our predicted best guess on the latest college football rankings.

This is the prediction and projection of the Amway Coaches Poll Top 25 for Week 5. Again, this is a projection and not the real Coaches Poll.

Last week’s ranking in parentheses.

25. Minnesota Golden Gophers 0-0 (NR)

24. Texas Longhorns 2-1 (9)

23. SMU Mustangs 4-0 (NR)

22. Kansas State Wildcats 2-1 (NR)

21. Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns 3-0 (NR)

20. Texas A&M Aggies 1-1 (13)

19. Iowa State Cyclones 2-1 (NR)

18. Michigan Wolverines 0-0 (21)

17. Virginia Tech Hokies 2-0 (23)

16. Tennessee Volunteers 2-0 (20)

15. Oklahoma State Cowboys 3-0 (19)

14. Wisconsin Badgers 0-0 (18)

13. BYU Cougars 4-0 (22)

12. LSU Tigers 1-1 (17)

11. Cincinnati Bearcats 3-0 (15)

10. Auburn Tigers 1-1 (7)

9. North Carolina Tar Heels 2-0 (11)

8. Penn State Nittany Lions 0-0 (10)

7. Miami Hurricanes 3-0 (8)

6. Ohio State Buckeyes 0-0 (6)

5. Notre Dame Fighting Irish 2-0 (5)

4. Georgia Bulldogs 2-0 (4)

3. Florida Gators 2-0 (3)

2. Alabama Crimson Tide 2-0 (2)

1. Clemson Tigers 2-0 (1)