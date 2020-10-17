Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Heinz Field, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: CBS

Cleveland Browns (4-1) vs Pittsburgh Steelers (4-0) Game Preview

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

It seems to have come from out of the blue, but all of a sudden, Cleveland is pretty good at playing professional football. The running game is the best in the NFL, the passing attack has worked a bit, and the points are coming in bunches with 32 points or more in each of the last four games.

And then there’s this … Pittsburgh might be a weeeeeeee bit overrated. Going 4-0 in the NFL is amazing no matter what, but the Giants, Broncos, Texans and Eagles are all in the Tank For Trevor derby. This is the first decent team the Steelers have played. Even with that light schedule, the Steelers are awful on both sides of the ball on third downs.

Why Pittsburgh Stelers Will Win

The firepower is all there. With the emergence of Chase Claypool to go along with JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner, and everyone else for Ben Roethlisberger to work with, the team has been building to this point. Think of the Steeler schedule like a college team that played a bunch of relative cupcakes before diving into the real part of the schedule.

The run defense has been a killer – only allowing 100 yards once, giving up 104 to Denver – and it’s not allowing teams to go on long drives. Opposing offenses just aren’t on the field enough with dead drive after dead drive.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh

Chase Claypool’s breakout seven-catch, 110-yard, four-total touchdown day against the Eagles heralded the arrival of yet another second round WR star in Pittsburgh. Roethlisberger has been steady with two or more touchdown passes in every game, and the yards are good enough – but only going over 240 once. This is the game he spreads it around and does even more.

What’s Going To Happen

Which team shows it’s for real? The Cleveland domination of a strong Indianapolis team was an eye-opener with the ability to throw when the running game wasn’t working.

Both teams are miserable on third downs, both teams need to run well to win, and both teams need to control the tempo in a back-and-forth battle.

It’ll come down to one final drive, and Baker Mayfield will come through with the march to a game-winning field goal.

Cleveland Browns vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Line

Cleveland 30, Pittsburgh 28

Pittsburgh -3.5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 4.5

