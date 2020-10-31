Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium. Cleveland, OH

Network: FOX

Cleveland Browns (5-2) vs Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) Game Preview

Why Cleveland Will Win

It’s time to get the running game going again.

Cleveland was among the best running teams in the NFL, but it failed to get to 100 rushing yards in each of the last two games. It’s about to change this week against a Las Vegas defense that’s been okay against the run lately, but is dead last in the NFL in touchdowns allowed on the ground.

Not having Nick Chubb around has been a problem, but the passing game has made up for it. Getting to 400 yards won’t be an issue against this D.

Why Las Vegas Will Win

The passing game continues to be terrific. It’s not turning the ball over with just two picks, Derek Carr is a rock for 250 yards a game or more, and the offense will keep on pressing a secondary that allows 240 passing yards or more in three of the last four games.

The Browns might have a fantastic pass rush, but the secondary still gives up a whole lot of touchdowns along with all those yards. The Raiders can bomb away, and they can move the chains – they’re dominant on third downs.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Kareem Hunt, Cleveland

When RBs are dropping like flies around the NFL, everyone wants someone durable who gets sure-thing volume. Hunt has yet to miss a game in his career due to injury. Last week, he posted his first day with over combined 100 yards this season last week on a season high 21 touches. That’s about to continue.

What’s Going To Happen

Cleveland is on a bit of a roll. It’s okay to get rocked by an amazing Pittsburgh team, especially considering it has won five of the other six games during the run. Las Vegas is doing a whole slew of nice things, but outside of the shocker against Kansas City, it’s not doing enough defensively to win a game like this.

Cleveland Browns vs Las Vegas Raiders Prediction, Line

Cleveland 34, Las Vegas 30

Cleveland -2.5, o/u: 49.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

