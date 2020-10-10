Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Network: CBS

Cleveland Browns (3-1) vs Indianapolis Colts (3-1) Game Preview

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

Very, very quietly, Indianapolis has turned into a killer with the NFL’s best defense that’s taking the ball away, is amazing at helping to win the field position battle, and biggest of all, is stopping the run. The Colts have allowed one rushing score and just one 100-yard day – giving up 109 to the Jets.

How is Cleveland having success? It has the NFL’s No. 1 running game that’s now going from whatever that is in Dallas to this.

Why Cleveland Browns Will Win

It’s not like the Colt offense is burning it up. It runs well enough to control the clock, Phil Rivers tries not to throw big interceptions in bad moments, and overall, the the offense is trending slightly downward with fewer and fewer yards in each of the last four games.

The Colts are great at forcing turnovers, but the Browns lead the NFL with ten takeaways so far. You know that Rivers pick is coming at some point.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland

The Colts defense has undeniably performed well, but has yet to face a Top 10 offense. Here comes the Brown offense that just bombed away for 500 yards and 49 points on the Cowboys. Even with RB Nick Chubb hurt, the Browns running game was hugely productive with over 200 yards. The big breakout was Beckham, who might be finally used right – the TDs might come in bunches.

What’s Going To Happen

Cleveland is 3-0 when rushing for more than 140 yards and 0-1 when it didn’t. Indianapolis hasn’t allowed more than 109. It’s not going to be anything aesthetically pleasing, but the Indy lines will take over as the game goes on and Baker Mayfield won’t be able to come through against the NFL’s best pass defense.

Cleveland Browns vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 26, Cleveland 17

Indianapolis -1, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

