Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 25

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Cleveland Browns (4-2) vs Cincinnati Bengals (1-4-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Cleveland Will Win

The running game is fine. It might have been stuffed by a jacked up Pittsburgh defense, but it should be able to get back to normal against a Cincinnati defensive front that’s been okay over the las few games, but allows over five yards per carry overall.

On the other side of the ball, the Bengal running game was a problem to begin with, and now it’ll be without Joe Mixon against a Brown run defense that could use the break.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Cleveland will turn the ball over. It went mistake-free in two games, but in the other four it gave it up eight times. Cincinnati hasn’t had major turnover issues, but it’s been good for at least one giveaway – it has to at least keep the turnover margin close.

If there was ever a game to get the passing game going, this is it. The Brown secondary is the fourth-worst in the NFL despite the help from a strong pass rush, and Joe Burrow and the air show are rolling with 300 yards in two of the last three games.

– CFN Experts Picks: College Football

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Giovani Bernard, Cincinnati

It’s been Joe Mixon’s running game so far, but he’s out with a foot issue meaning Burrow will throw even more, and Bernard will get the ball in his hands in a variety of ways. He only has 44 rushing yards on the year with a touchdown, His last game with double-digit carries? 15 for 69 yards and two scores against Atlanta back in late September of 2018.

What’s Going To Happen

The Browns will get the offense back to normal. The attack will be balanced, Baker Mayfield will get off to a hot start, and … it’ll all be ugly. Expect each team to turn it over at least twice, but there will be plenty of passing yards and enough scoring to make this interesting late.

Cleveland Browns vs Cincinnati Bengals Prediction, Line

Cleveland 30, Cincinnati 23

Bet on Cleveland vs Cincinnati with BetMGM

Cleveland -3, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

1: Hubie Halloween