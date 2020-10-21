Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Syracuse prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ACC Network

Clemson (5-0) vs Syracuse (1-4) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

At least head coach Dino Babers received a vote of confidence through 2021 and beyond.

The Orange are dominating the turnover battle. For a team that needs as much help as possible and as many breaks as it can get, generating 16 takeaways and being a nation-leading +11 in turnover margin is everything.

Obviously Syracuse is undermanned, but under Babers, the program beat Clemson in 2017, had the game won in 2018 until an amazing Tiger comeback, and in 2019 was flattened 41-6. Keep that last part in mind later.

Clemson isn’t totally perfect.

The special teams blocking has been a tad shaky, the secondary will give up yards down the field from time to time, and …

Why Clemson Will Win

Clemson has been close to perfect.

Any and all complaints so far are about not being just a wee bit better at times. Maybe the ground game wasn’t great against Virginia, and the Wake Forest passing attack worked a little too well, and allowing a few blocked kicks showed a leak, but that’s looking for problems.

Trevor Lawrence has been almost flawless, there hasn’t been any real drama, and now the defensive front is among the best in college football at getting behind the line.

Syracuse’s offensive front has allowed 4.8 sacks per game. It’s still early, but that’s the worst rate of pass protection by a mile by any Power Five program since Washington State allowed 4.75 sacks per game in 2012.

What’s Going To Happen

The 73-7 Clemson win over Georgia Tech last week was breathtaking, but how long will the team keep its foot on the gas? It took it easy against the Yellow Jackets after halftime, and it still didn’t matter in the final score.

Clemson completely dominated and destroyed the Orange last year, and won by 35. This time around, the Tigers can call their shot against a team that couldn’t slow down Liberty, but they’ll get through this light scrimmage and allow a few late scores with the backups up.

Clemson vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Clemson 58, Syracuse 13

Clemson -46, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

