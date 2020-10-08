Clemson vs Miami Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson Tigers vs Miami Hurricanes prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Miami Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ABC

Clemson (3-0) vs Miami (3-0) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Business as usual.

Oklahoma is already knocked out of the College Football Playoff chase. LSU got whacked around by Mississippi State. Alabama and Georgia have been fine so far, but the two have a few issues.

Clemson hasn’t had to break a sweat to go 3-0.

It’s biggest problem? It was only up 27-17 in the third quarter against Virginia last week, and once it got that close, Trevor Lawrence and company answered with an easy touchdown drive to effectively put the game away.

The defensive front has been great over the first three games – the run D is allowing just 2.3 yards per carry – and it’s got the speed and athleticism at linebacker to keep Miami QB D’Eriq King from taking off and making big things happen.

The Tiger D will get into the backfield, but …

Why Miami Will Win

Miami is going to bring the house to get Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

The pass rush hasn’t quite been as devastating so far as expected, but the talent is there on the line to at least provide the pressure that Clemson hasn’t seen so far this year. Not that Lawrence and this team isn’t used to dealing with everything, but Miami is about to turn the heat up on the campaign.

This has to be King’s game.

Cam’Ron Harris has rushed for 311 yards and five scores in the first three games behind an offensive front that’s been a killer, but D’Eriq King has his moment to make the 2020 college football season all his.

He’s been close to flawless so far. He’s creative, he’s experienced, and he’s the exact type of quarterback who can be a gamechanger.

Miami has the ACC’s No. 1 offense, it has the swagger, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to Clemson.

It’s not fair to suggest that Clemson is bored or wasn’t taking the first part of the season seriously, but now it’s time to flip the switch in primetime.

This is a Miami program that’s looking for its – arguably – most important win since surviving the 2002 regular season finale against Virginia Tech to cement a spot in the BCS Championship against Ohio State.

Miami will have a few good early drives, and Clemson will flex its muscles with the defense rising up and stopping the Hurricane offense in the second half.

Clemson vs Miami Prediction, Line

Clemson 38, Miami 17

Clemson -14, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 5

