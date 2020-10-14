Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Georgia Tech prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time:12:00 ET

Venue: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: ABC

Clemson (4-0) vs Georgia Tech (2-2) Game Preview

Why Clemson Will Win

Alabama’s defense has struggled, Georgia’s offense is just okay, Notre Dame hasn’t been sharp, and Oklahoma and LSU are already out of the national title hunt.

Give credit to Clemson for making the dominant look routine.

The Tigers haven’t dealt with any real drama on the field so far with an ultra-efficient offense that’s explosive, tough, and brutally effective.

Georgia Tech isn’t sharp enough.

It commits too many penalties, has too many empty tripes, and the special teams have suffered a few meltdowns.

To make this simple, the Georgia Tech run defense isn’t good enough – it allowed over 240 rushing yards in two of the last three games and seven scores.

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

The defense has been doing a great job of taking the ball away.

Forget for a moment the five turnovers against both UCF and Syracuse, the defense came up with three takeaways in the wins over Florida State and Louisville, and three combined against UCF and Syracuse.

At home, the Yellow Jackets have to pound away and rumble for over 200 yards on the ground just to be in the discussion. They’re averaging over five yards per carry, and they have to keep it rolling by owning third downs, controlling the clock, and forcing turnovers and capitalizing on them.

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech will have its moments of pesky with a few big shots down the field to at least have a little bit of fun, but Clemson will be emptying the bench in the fourth quarter yet again.

Clemson vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 17

Clemson -27, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

