Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs Boston College prediction and game preview.

Clemson vs Boston College Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Clemson, SC

Network: ABC

Clemson (6-0) vs Boston College (4-2) Game Preview

Why Boston College Will Win

Well hello, running game.

Boston College relied on Phil Jurkovec and the high-powered passing attack int href first five games, and then it committed to the ground game against Georgia Tech – and it worked.

It tried to run against Duke to start the season, and noting happened. It tried against Pitt, and it really didn’t happen. For the first time all year, BC finally hit the 100-yard mark, cranking out 264 yards.

Clemson’s defense has been incredible, but it’s possible to run a little bit against this group. BC won’t do that – it’ll try winning with Jurkovec – but at least it can give it a shot.

Why Clemson Will Win

Here comes the pass rush.

Boston College hasn’t been great in pass protection – it’s part of the reason why the rushing numbers aren’t any good – and it allows way too many plays behind the line.

Clemson didn’t do much to get to the quarterback against Syracuse last week – bizarre, considering the Orange O line is totally miserable – but it’s been great at flying into the backfield on a regular basis. Get to Jurkovec, and it’s going to get ugly.

The Clemson offense continues to be a machine, having few problems scoring when it needs and wants to. There hasn’t been any stress, and that’s because the team is hitting on the big plays early on and coasting from there.

Except against Syracuse.

The Orange kept this interesting in the second half, but when it was time to end it, Clemson did.

What’s Going To Happen

In a right-offense-right-coaching-right-quarterback-right-day sort of way, Boston College has a shot to pull off something quirky.

Clemson isn’t close to being a program that looks ahead, but the Notre Dame showdown is up next, and BC has enough of a passing attack to make this scary. No one has totally blowtorched the Eagle secondary, but generating the big plays down the field hasn’t been a problem.

One burst of first half points will do it for Clemson, but it’ll still be at least a wee bit of a game in the third quarter.

Clemson vs Boston College Prediction, Line

Clemson 44, Boston College 20

Clemson -31.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

