Cincinnati vs Tulsa Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Tulsa prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 17

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

Network: ESPN2

Cincinnati (3-0) vs Tulsa (1-1) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

It’s not beautiful, but the Bearcats are doing what they’re supposed to over the first three games of the season.

Play great defense, control the clock, get the ground game going enough to be okay, and methodically take down wins.

The Bearcats are outstanding at converting on third downs; Tulsa isn’t.

They’re better at controlling the tempo and they’re going to be able to grind the game down to its level. Tulsa defense has been okay, but has to rely on takeaways – it came up with five in the first two games.

However …

Why Tulsa Will Win

Cincinnati has had a few issues with turnovers, giving it up seven times in the first three games including four in the win over USF.

The Golden Hurricane defense might not be a brick wall, but it’s amazing at getting into the backfield, screwing up Oklahoma State with 14 tackles for loss and generating ten against UCF. The UC offensive line might be strong, but it’s about to get hit from all sides.

Tulsa’s secondary has been fine, the run defense has been great, and the offense has been okay considering the competition in the first two games. And …

What’s Going To Happen

If you’re good enough to beat UCF on the road, you’re good enough to at least throw a hell of a scare into a Cincinnati team that doesn’t usually put up enough points to put games away early

Tulsa is dangerous, it has the defense to be a bother, and this should be a low-scoring battle that comes down to who can control the lines. Cincinnati should do a better job of it – the defense is about to rise up – but it’s going to be the antithesis to all the high-powered shootouts happening throughout college football.

Cincinnati vs Tulsa Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, Tulsa 23

Cincinnati -3.5, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3.5

