Cincinnati vs SMU Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs SMU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 24

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Network: ESPN2

Cincinnati (3-0) vs SMU (5-0) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The Bearcat defense is about to get a big test, and it has the talent to come through.

It held the Army running game to 182 yards, and despite allowing over 200 passing yards in two of the three games, the production didn’t really go anywhere.

The Bearcats lead the nation in pass efficiency defense, but to be fair, they haven’t faced anything like the SMU offense. Even so, the seven interceptions in three games are impressive – five against USF – and the D has yet to allow a touchdown pass.

On the other side, here comes the Bearcat running game. It hasn’t been a killer so far, but it should be able to roll for at least 200 yards against a D that gave up 189 rushing yards or more in the four games against FBS teams.

Why SMU Will Win

Can Cincinnati keep up the pace? It has the defense, and it has a good enough ground game, but its style is about keeping control and not having to get into a shootout.

Now the Bearcats have to go from 0-to-60 when it comes to dealing with a real passing game. SMU’s air show hasn’t just been great; it has taken things to another level under head coach Sonny Dykes. The Mustangs threw for over 700 yards in the first two games, and then went off against Tulane and Memphis for well over 400 yards against each one.

With this offense, SMU has been able to control the clock, win on third downs, and it has the potential to take Cincinnati out of its game.

What’s Going To Happen

Get ready for Cincinnati to stretch its offensive legs a bit, because it’ll have to.

SMU will come up with enough production with the passing game to keep everything going, but it’ll stall too often. The Bearcats will bend but not break enough as the one of the nation’s best red zone defenses will hold firm and hold on late.

Cincinnati vs SMU Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 38, SMU 34

SMU -2.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

