Cincinnati vs Memphis Prediction, Game Preview

Cincinnati vs Memphis prediction and game preview.

Cincinnati vs Memphis Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 31

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati OH

Network: ESPN

Cincinnati (3-0) vs Memphis (2-1) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

The team does what it does, it does it very well, and then, it moves on.

So SMU has a high-powered offense and came into last week’s game on a roll? Cincinnati has a strong running game, a nasty defense, and it’s doing most of the little things right.

The pass defense isn’t a rock, but it doesn’t allow a whole lot of big things down the field – just one touchdown pass given up with eight picks – and the offense keeps finding ways to get the job done.

This isn’t necessarily a high-powered attack, but it all clicked against the Mustangs with QB Desmond Ridder running for 179 of the team’s 313 yards on the ground. Memphis has an okay run defense so far, but no one has tried pounding away quite like the Bearcats will.

Memphis allows over 260 yards of total offense per game more than the Bearcats do, but …

Why Memphis Will Win

The Tiger offense is humming.

It hasn’t seen anything quite like the Cincinnati defense yet – the Bearcat secondary and tough play up front will be a problem – but it has the diverse offense that can take what SMU wanted to do last week and ramp it up.

Memphis is getting a huge year out of QB Brady White, the running game is grinding just fine – even if it’s not the home-run hitting thrill show of the last few years – and there aren’t enough turnovers to be that big a problem.

The Tigers have to get up early. Cincinnati has an offense, but it’s not quite the shootout type of team Memphis is. Take UC out of its comfort zone and make it press, but …

What’s Going To Happen

No one has been able to do that yet. No one has been able to knock Cincinnati off of its game.

Memphis will get its shots in, but after losing twice last year – including in the AAC Championship – and dropping five straight going back to 2013, don’t think this doesn’t really, really matter to the Bearcat program.

The UC running game will control the tempo and the clock with answers for every Memphis score that will seem like a momentum-changer.

The Tiger lines are good. The Bearcat lines are better.

Cincinnati vs Memphis Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 34, Memphis 24

Cincinnati -6.5, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

