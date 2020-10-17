Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Network: FOX

Cincinnati (1-3-1) vs Indianapolis (3-2) Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Bengals Will Win

The Bengals might not be consistent, and they’re coming off a rough day against Baltimore – managing just a late field goal that the Ravens aren’t too pleased about – but there’s still a big-time passing game to rely on. Indianapolis might have the lines and the style to be a problem, but the offense isn’t explosive enough – it’s not going to run away and hide with this game. But …

Why Indianapolis Colts Will Win

Don’t expect the defense to have two straight bad games. The D slipped from first in the league to second after having problems against Cleveland, but the run defense continues to be fantastic. Joe Burrow might be great, but it’s going to be a one-dimensional Bengal attack. Offensively, this is the game for Phil Rivers to bomb away against a secondary that’s giving up 5.2 yards per attempt.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB, Jonathan Taylor, Colts

The Bengals run defense allowed 158 yards on the ground to the Raven RB committee, and now it’ll have even more problems. The Colts have largely featured a three-back rotation themselves, but they should assign Taylor a bigger workload than the 15 carries per game that he is currently averaging. He has scored in three of the past four games and is due for a volume-carry game.

What’s Going To Happen

How ready is Indianapolis? After a week with COVID scare worries, the Colts might be a wee bit off. However, after a defensive clunker against Cleveland, expect the line to be back to normal and the team to be its normal tough self. Can they keep the turnovers in check?

Rivers won’t give up his normal bad interception, Indianapolis will control the tempo, and the team will go into the bye week with an emphatic win.

Cincinnati Bengals vs Indianapolis Colts Prediction, Line

Indianapolis 26, Cincinnati 17

Indianapolis -7.5, o/u: 46.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

