Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints Broadcast

Date: Sunday, November 1

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Chicago Bears (5-1) vs New Orleans Saints (4-2) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Chicago Will Win

The defense continues to be fantastic.

It leads the NFL with the fewest touchdown passes allowed, it’s amazing in third down stops, and it’s got the toughness up front to keep the Saints to under 100 rushing yards for the fifth time in seven games.

This is a bend-but-rarely-break D, and New Orleans doesn’t have the consistent home run hitting ability to bust through that. Michael Thomas is still out, and the Bears have the athleticism and tackling in the back seven to keep Alvin Kamara from doing big things on the move on his short catches.

– CFN Experts Picks: NFL

Why New Orleans Will Win

Chicago’s offense is awful.

It can’t run, it doesn’t even pretend to to try at times, and Nick Foles just isn’t good enough to make up for it with a downfield passing game.

The Bears haven’t rushed for more than 65 yards in any of the last four games, and the offense hasn’t pushed past 280 yards in total O in any of the last four games.

Be floored if the Saints allow more than 75 Chicago Bear rushing yards.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Latavius Murray, New Orleans

Choose to avoid the Bears defense if can, but it gave up an alarming 160 rushing yards last week to the Rams. Of course, the Chicago offense is the Chicago offense and it’ll have trouble scoring. To control the game, Murray should pound away just enough to try giving Drew Brees manageable third down tries.

What’s Going To Happen

Chicago will find a way at home.

The offense still won’t do anything consistently well, and the defense will work wonders with duct tape and a few prayers with a ton of third down stops. New Orleans will seem like it’s in control, but the points won’t match the optics.

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints Prediction, Line

Chicago 24, New Orleans 23

Bet on Chicago vs New Orleans with BetMGM

New Orleans -5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”