Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Broadcast

Date: Monday, October 26

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Network: ESPN

Chicago Bears (5-1) vs Los Angeles Rams (4-2) Game Preview

Why Chicago Will Win

The Bears continue to find a way. They might not be pretty, and they might not have enough of a running game to matter, but the defense continues to be terrific – especially in the secondary – and it’s doing an amazing job on third downs. As long as the turnovers are kept to a bare minimum, the Bears have the right formula.

Why Los Angeles Will Win

This is about as one-dimensional an NFL team as the Rams will face. It’s not that Chicago doesn’t want to run; it just can’t do it. There aren’t enough attempts, and there isn’t any sort of a commitment to the ground game, and this isn’t the game to get everything healthy – the Ram run defense has been consistently solid all year.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

TE Jimmy Graham, Chicago

Avoid the Bears defense if you can, especially if you have Ram receivers. On the other side, though Graham is getting targeted six times a game, and now he’s going against an LA D that just got roughed-up by George Kittle. Graham has four TDs in six games.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, the Bears are finding ways to win, and every time it seems like it’s about to get tagged by a team that’s due for a big performance – like Atlanta in Week 3 and Carolina last week – but this time that’s actually the case. The Rams are coming off an offensive clunker against San Francisco, but the D will take over in this.

Chicago Bears vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles 23, Chicago 20

LA Rams -6, o/u: 45

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

