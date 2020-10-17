Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 18

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: FOX

Chicago Bears (4-1) vs Carolina Panthers (3-2) Game Preview

Why Chicago Bears Will Win

There’s something about a team that just finds a way to win. It might not be analytical, and it might be a bit soft, but when you win four games by four points or fewer by coming through in the clutch, you’re doing something right.

The defense continues to be phenomenal on third downs – ask Tampa Bay with all of its field goals in the 20-19 Buc loss – while doing a great job of making opposing drives short. But …

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

The Panthers are great defensively on third downs, too. Their D has been terrific at generating takeaways, and the offense has been steadily solid with a bigger downfield passing game than expected.

It’s been one of the bigger surprises since Christian McCaffrey went down with an ankle injury – the team has been better. Teddy Bridgewater has been phenomenal, averaging over eight yards per attempt with five touchdowns and just one pick since the team’s franchise star went down. It’s coming from an O line that’s been great in pass protection.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Mike Davis, Carolina

Davis runs angry, and he’s producing, getting 24 touches a game. Now he’s facing the tough Bears D, but he has a touchdown in each of the last three games, one rushing and two receiving. He’s got value in PPR leagues, and he’s been good for over 80 rushing yards in each of the last two games.

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, Chicago is finding a way to win the close games, but Carolina has figured it out, too, after an 0-2 start. The offense isn’t turning it over, the team is +5 in turnover margin, and it’s got the pass defense to keep the mediocre Bear offense from getting anything consistently going.

Chicago Bears vs Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Carolina 22, Chicago 17

Carolina -1.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

