Charlotte vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview

Charlotte 49ers vs North Texas Mean Green prediction and game preview.

Charlotte vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, October 10

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: ESPNU

Charlotte (0-2) vs North Texas (1-2) Game Preview

Why Charlotte Will Win

There’s the passing game.

The 49ers might have lost to Florida Atlantic 21-17, but Chris Reynolds returned from getting banged up against Appalachian State to hit 75% of his passes for 314 yards and a touchdown.

Now it’s time to have some fun – the North Texas defense hasn’t done a whole lot to stop anyone’s passing game. The Mean Green are allowing well over 300 passing yards per game with a whole lot of big shots down the field.

On the other side, the pass defense has been great in the first two games, keeping ASU from going off – allowing 204 yards – and all but shutting down FAU.

However …

Why North Texas Will Win

For all of the problems the North Texas defense had over the first three games, the offense has been a ton of fun.

Austin Aune leads the way for a passing attack that’s blown past the 300-yard mark in each of the first three games with nine scores. The Mean Green will keep pressing and keep bombing away for a full four quarters.

It’s only a two-game sample size, but so far Charlotte is having a hard time on third downs. It’s going to have to hold serve to keep up with this North Texas attack.

What’s Going To Happen

North Texas is going to keep bombing away, but Charlotte will do its part to make this a battle.

The 49er running game hasn’t been able to do too much so far, but it’s about to rip through a UNT run D that allowed 568 rushing yards and seven scores over the last two games.

Charlotte vs North Texas Prediction, Line

Charlotte 38, North Texas 34

Charlotte -3, o/u: 67.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

