Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Thursday, October 29

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Network: FOX/NFL Network

Carolina Panthers (3-4) vs Atlanta Falcons (1-6) Game Preview

Why Carolina Will Win

Carolina was able to win 23-16 back in Week 5 after controlling the clock and getting a huge day out of Teddy Bridgewater, who threw for 313 yards, two touchdowns, and kept everything moving.

The Panthers are on a two-game losing streak since then, mainly because the offense couldn’t get rolling at all in the good battle with the Saints, and and the O turned it over three times against the Bears.

That’s what the Atlanta defense is for. It’s the second-worst in the NFL, it’s getting nothing out of the secondary in key moments, and it’s giving up the most yards per attempt. The weather might be iffy, but Bridgewater should be able to bomb away.

Why Atlanta Will Win

Get Todd Gurley and Brian Hill going.

The Falcons can run, and the attempts have been there overall, but they don’t commit to the ground game until they get in the red zone and let Gurley be Gurley.

In the first meeting, Atlanta had a nice balance and ran for a season-high 166 yards. It was the Carolina D’s worst day all year against the run, but it hasn’t been a rock so far with everyone but Chicago and its miserable rushing attack able to get to 100 yards.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Christian McCaffrey, Carolina

Is he really back? He’s off the injured list but it’s still very, very iffy if he’ll be able to do anything, much less be the Christian McCaffrey who was in the top three in just about everyone’s fantasy league. Mike Davis hasn’t been bad, running for 89 yards in the first meeting and catching nine passes for 60 yards and a score.

What’s Going To Happen

Will Zeta play a role in this?

The weather is supposed to be lousy early in Charlotte, but it’s expected to be fine by gametime and shouldn’t affect the game too much. However, keep an eye on the wind if you care about kickers in this for your fantasy team.

Atlanta might be 1-6, but there but for an onside kick against Dallas, or Gurley hitting the turf at the 1 against Detroit, or settling for second half field goals against Carolina the first time, this should’ve and could’ve been a much better and much different season.

Carolina will throw well, Bridgewater will have a solid game, and it’ll be a good, workmanlike win for a team that will enjoy not playing a good defense for the first time since the last game against the Falcons.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Carolina 26, Atlanta 19

Carolina -2, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Halloween (either Siouxsie and the Banshees or Ministry version)

1: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

