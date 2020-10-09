Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Broadcast

Date: Sunday, October 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Network: FOX

Carolina (2-2) vs Atlanta (0-4) Game Preview

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

This Atlanta thing continues to be a hot mess. Meltdowns, injuries, miserable defense, it’s all there in this brutal 0-4 stat. Carolina hasn’t been perfect, but the defense has been fine – it’s good at taking the ball way – and it’s great at keeping things moving on third downs. The Panther secondary has been strong so far, but …

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

The Panther D is awful on third downs. Atlanta has been a high-flying fun show at times, but this is the game to try to grind it out a bit. Carolina’s defense is the second-worst in the NFL at third down stops, and the Falcon offense has the potential to be a bit more balanced. Matt Ryan has thrown for 299 yards or more in each of the first four games with seven touchdowns, but his defense has to come up with a wee bit of help.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

WR DJ Moore, Carolina

Fantasy owners must exploit the Falcon defense every possible week. WR Robby Anderson and WR D.J. Moore have been targeted roughly the same amount – 34 and 32 times respectively. Even though Anderson has had the bigger numbers, it’s Moore’s time for his overdue breakthrough game which should include his first TD.

What’s Going To Happen

How will Atlanta lose this week? Another fourth quarter problem? Too many turnovers? Stalled drives? Maybe all of the above …

And the Falcons finally get their first win of the season.

Carolina has played well over the last two weeks, but Atlanta will come up with a steady dose of Todd Gurley and Brian Hill to take the pressure off of Matt Ryan just enough to finally enjoy something positive.

Carolina Panthers vs Atlanta Falcons Prediction, Line

Atlanta 30, Carolina 27

Atlanta -1, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

